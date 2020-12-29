It can be a pain clearing the snow from your path or driveway. You could always buy yourself a bigger shovel, of course.

Or … or you could do this.

‘When shovelling the driveway will take too long,’ said BufordTeeJustice over on Reddit.

Sorted! Probably.

‘To me, I see an icy driveway in their future.’ kylejazzguy ‘That’s what salt is for.’ Doc-ToxicMD ‘More fire.’ rushlink1 ‘His wife is definitely staring at him through the window thinking i knew what I signed up for when I said yes to marrying him.’ Tight-Start1795 ‘If it’s stupid but it works, it wasn’t stupid.’ II_Captain333

Source Reddit u/BufordTeeJustice YouTube