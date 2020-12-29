This child’s literary misunderstanding has gone viral all over again because it’s so good

This hilarious literary misunderstanding has gone viral all over again because it’s so good.

It’s an answer to someone on Reddit who asked: ‘What word or phrase did you totally misunderstand as a child?’

And they don’t come much better than this …

It was shared on Twitter by @SteveStuWill and it got people sharing their own misunderstandings, which were funny if not quite so epic.

Source Reddit Twitter @SteveStuWill