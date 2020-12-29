The Telegraph’s wild claims about the PM’s baby’s art skills earned these 11 perfect putdowns

Every parent knows the pride they feel when their offspring produces a piece of art. It doesn’t have to be good to earn its place on the fridge door.

But it seems that the Telegraph had a similar mindset with its assessment of a picture worked on by the young son of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds – eight-month-old Wilfred.

A close look reveals that Johnson Junior’s handprints have made a very fetching pair of antlers for the reindeer, but it’s definitely an assist rather than the shot to the back of the net implied by the Telegraph.

Twitter had some thoughts on the matter – with all mockery aimed squarely at the Conservative-supporting paper, rather than the PM’s offspring.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

If you’re already back at work after the Christmas break – or haven’t had any time off – this thought might bring some small comfort.

READ MORE

This Telegraph reader’s fury at inaccuracies in The Crown is so perfect it can’t be real … can it?

Source Telegraph Image Phil Hearing on Unsplash