The Telegraph’s wild claims about the PM’s baby’s art skills earned these 11 perfect putdowns

Every parent knows the pride they feel when their offspring produces a piece of art. It doesn’t have to be good to earn its place on the fridge door.

But it seems that the Telegraph had a similar mindset with its assessment of a picture worked on by the young son of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds – eight-month-old Wilfred.

A close look reveals that Johnson Junior’s handprints have made a very fetching pair of antlers for the reindeer, but it’s definitely an assist rather than the shot to the back of the net implied by the Telegraph.

Twitter had some thoughts on the matter – with all mockery aimed squarely at the Conservative-supporting paper, rather than the PM’s offspring.

1.

My son painted this when he was 8 months old after looking at the original for 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/T60nhKbCFy — Jen Wood (@unojen_wood) December 28, 2020

2.

come the fuck on pic.twitter.com/cma8jEbSGO — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) December 27, 2020

3.

By three, the young Johnson was a chess Grand Master and performed Chopin's 'Revolutionary Etude' to an astonished audience. By eight he had designed a new computer language and invented teleportation. At fifteen, he led the People's Army in glorious battle against the rebels… https://t.co/VzDhZyB4aN — simon maginn (@simonmaginn) December 28, 2020

4.

My 8 month old son painted this.

And if you believe that, I have some magic beans I'd like to sell you. https://t.co/gZxylLrjT0 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 28, 2020

5.

There is as much chance of a reindeer drawing a picture of that wean as there is of him drawing that picture of a reindeer. — Scratch The Upsetter (@FaustGarbanzo67) December 27, 2020

6.

I see Wilfred Johnson got Playdoh for Christmas pic.twitter.com/1rJe46OkpB — Lucy Alice (@lucitelu) December 27, 2020

7.

Now I know why this year has been so weird – I've accidentally moved to North Korea — Dr Ana Choudhury (@DrAnaMRSB) December 27, 2020

8.

He has not yet celebrated his first birthday but Boris Johnson’s young son Wilfred has show he has the strength to lift a door and has used it to crush Michel Gove. pic.twitter.com/10wYbCTo7L — Project for Piss and Boiling. (@BilbarCooks) December 28, 2020

9.

I'm sure loads of 8 month old babies could have shown a flair for art if the Tories hadn't CLOSED ALL THE CHILDREN'S CENTRES. — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) December 28, 2020

10.

Johnson: “and that son is how you take credit for other people’s work. i have nothing left to teach you” pic.twitter.com/ql3ZWw53sZ — dean (@DeanRed123) December 28, 2020

11.

On being humbly asked for comment by the @Telegraph, 8-month-old Wilfred rocked back on his pile of soft toys and mused: “I attribute my prodigious abilities & charitable inclinations to my father, who has a keen reverence for truth and who is universally beloved by this nation.” pic.twitter.com/rLTbJiiVDb — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 28, 2020

If you’re already back at work after the Christmas break – or haven’t had any time off – this thought might bring some small comfort.

No matter how bad your job is, you didn't walk into work and be told "paint a reindeer and at least try and make it look like it was done by an 8 month old." pic.twitter.com/4ItZ2RyiPh — rosamundi (@rosamundi) December 27, 2020

READ MORE

This Telegraph reader’s fury at inaccuracies in The Crown is so perfect it can’t be real … can it?

Source Telegraph Image Phil Hearing on Unsplash