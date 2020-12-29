‘Spice Girls featuring Phil Mitchell’ is 5 seconds very well spent
It’s been a while since we’ve watched EastEnders but we imagine it’s no more a bunch of laughs now than it was the last time we saw it.
Which surely makes this 5 second treat, from @JakeMC_ over on Twitter, even better.
Spice Girls featuring Phil Mitchell pic.twitter.com/ENjMhIUlm2
— Jake McBain (@JakeMC_) December 26, 2020
Boom.
