‘Spice Girls featuring Phil Mitchell’ is 5 seconds very well spent

It’s been a while since we’ve watched EastEnders but we imagine it’s no more a bunch of laughs now than it was the last time we saw it.

Which surely makes this 5 second treat, from @JakeMC_ over on Twitter, even better.

Spice Girls featuring Phil Mitchell pic.twitter.com/ENjMhIUlm2 — Jake McBain (@JakeMC_) December 26, 2020

Boom.

Source Twitter @JakeMC_