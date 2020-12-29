14 hilarious responses to Richard Dawkins’ trippy lion and spider conundrum

There’s a point over the Christmas period when too much rich food, complete lack of routine and an uncensored diet of festive celebrity quiz shows and schmaltz makes everything a little surreal.

When that happens, it can lead to the oft-mocked inability to remember what day it is or to compute whether the bins should go out – and it can also give rise to those existential questions sometimes described as ‘shower thoughts’ …like this.

Given that Richard Dawkins is probably the most famous evolutionary biologist in the UK, although more well known for his Atheism, people were a little baffled by the question.

These were the funniest responses.

1.

Richard Dawkins clearly received some weapons grade marijuana for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/cSQsl5LO1f — Alex Faulkner (@hearthefalconer) December 28, 2020

2.

If Richard Dawkins was discovered wandering around London, eating discarded fast food and shitting on Nelson's Column, it would be headline news, yet pigeons regularly do this and we just accept it. — Gravitas, What Gravitas? (@KissMyGravitas) December 28, 2020

3.

'I meant any other questions about the job…' https://t.co/9HyEAT06BM — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) December 28, 2020

4.

MPs debating spiders weaving colossal webs relative to their size VS. MPs debating lions' hypothetical antelope-catching mega nets https://t.co/lpkAR4A6jc pic.twitter.com/5hKKlCOFO5 — alex kealy (@alexkealy) December 28, 2020

5.

I think the difference is that one is commonplace and the other was made up by you just now. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) December 28, 2020

6.

7.