Simply 7 very funny Christmas presents that went the extra mile to raise a smile

Over on Reddit people have been sharing pictures of Christmas presents that made them smile, sometimes intentionally and sometimes entirely accidentally.

Here are 7 absolute crackers.

1. ‘Told my boyfriend I was getting him a burger for Christmas’

2. ‘I saw the apron while shopping, and decided to do a remake of my mother’s favorite picture for Christmas. 23 years apart.’

3. ‘For Christmas, my dad received the exact outfit that he was wearing’

4. ‘The other day my dad fell off a 10 ft ladder and through a drop ceiling. I just happened to be walking by and was able to catch him on his way down. This was the tile he went through and now his Christmas present is finished.’

5. ‘Finished wrapping my sister’s present. It’s a necklace.’

6. ‘For Christmas, my mom got my dog and I matching pyjamas’

7. ‘My friend finished wrapping his wife’s presents. Left one a perfume, right one a sweater’

And finally …

‘I asked my husband to take on some Christmas cards this year. My sister just sent me this picture of what he wrote😂’

