The UK and EU have agreed an eleventh hour Brexit deal – the 24 best reactions

Against all the odds, the UK and the EU have agreed a deal at what is less the eleventh hour than ten seconds to midnight.

The EU’s chief negotiatoir, Michel Barnier, made this sombre announcement.

🇪🇺🇬🇧 The clock is no longer ticking. After 4.5 years of collective effort and #EU unity: To preserve peace on the island of Ireland. To protect citizens and the Single Market. To build a new partnership with the UK. Thank you all 🙏 — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) December 24, 2020

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, struck a similar tone.

“To our friends in the UK, parting is such sweet sweet sorrow. To use a line from T.S Eliot “what we’ll call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end, is to make a beginning”. So to all Europeans I say, it is time to leave Brexit behind, our future is made in Europe” 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/EZF7d0sEZM — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) December 24, 2020

Boris Johnson‘s was a little more …well – Boris Johnson.

The deal is done. pic.twitter.com/zzhvxOSeWz — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2020

Former Tory MP turned determined anti-Brexit campaigner, Anna Soubry had this verdict.

Never before has a country so spectacularly shot its self in the foot. We are no longer “Great” Britain or a United Kingdom. Leaving the #EU the single market & customs union diminishes our country, will make us all a little poorer & narrow our horizons. #BrexitDeal — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) December 24, 2020

Other tweeters were a little less parliamentary.

1.

Congratulations to Brexiters for your astonishing achievement. After just four years and billions of pounds spent (so far) you have negotiated a deal a whole lot shittier than the one we already had. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 24, 2020

2.

3.

"What's got two thumbs and has fucked this country into a ditch for decades because he's a narcissist psychopath?" https://t.co/lroLVxdH75 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) December 24, 2020

4.

5.

6.

The last minute gift from the 24hr garage style #BrexitDeal — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) December 24, 2020

7.

Strong vibes today of a defendant who ignores his counsel’s advice, rejects the prosecution offer of lesser pleas, runs down all his credit, pleads guilty to the full indictment at the start of his trial and gets 3 years more in prison, telling everyone what a blinder he’s played — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) December 24, 2020

8.

To be fair it is a really useful time for that £350m a week for the NHS to start rolling in — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) December 24, 2020

9.

The Brexit Agreement is 2000 pages long, and Parliament has to read it, scrutinise it, and debate it – via Zoom – in one day. For reference, Lord Of The Rings is 1137 pages. And it probably contains fewer acts of fantasy and wholesale demolition. — Russ (@RussInCheshire) December 24, 2020

10.

11.

Seems appropriate that there’s a pair of tits behind his head. pic.twitter.com/wYIKUUmoZB — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) December 24, 2020

12.