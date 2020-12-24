The UK and EU have agreed an eleventh hour Brexit deal – the 24 best reactions

Against all the odds, the UK and the EU have agreed a deal at what is less the eleventh hour than ten seconds to midnight.

The EU’s chief negotiatoir, Michel Barnier, made this sombre announcement.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, struck a similar tone.

Boris Johnson‘s was a little more …well – Boris Johnson.

Former Tory MP turned determined anti-Brexit campaigner, Anna Soubry had this verdict.

Other tweeters were a little less parliamentary.

