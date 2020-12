There’s a subReddit called ‘rare insults’ in which people share insults that are unique and very funny.

Here are 23 of the best. You never know, they might even come in useful one day.

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.

(via)

6.



(via)

7.

(via)

8.

(via)

9.

(via)

10.

(via)