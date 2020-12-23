The story of Freddie Mercury’s takedown of Sid Vicious has gone viral all over again (43 years later)

Freddie Mercury’s famous takedown of the Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious has been trending today, a mere 43 years after it happened.

But it’s one for the ages and as enjoyable now as it presumably was then, shared by Laurie Charles (@TheStuffofMemes on Twitter).

And it took us back to Elton John’s story, from his book Love is the Cure, about Freddie Mercury’s final days (it might make you cry).

















Sid Vicious died of a drug overdose in 1979.

Freddie Mercury died in 1991, from bronchopneumonia, a complication brought on by AIDS.

Source Twitter @TheStuffOfMemes