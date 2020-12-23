People loved this TV quiz contestant’s reaction to winning a not entirely amazing prize

This moment on ITV quiz Tipping Point went viral because it’s just so good. It’s a contestant being told by presenter Ben Shephard that he’s just won a day out on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and, well, have a watch for yourself.

13. When this Tipping Point contestant clearly HATED his prize pic.twitter.com/OevftbkHU9 — Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020

Well, maybe he just was really excited. Maybe.

And here’s the man himself.

The #TippingPoint Double Jackpot Winning Legend that is Clive will be joining us on @GMB tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/3bKxjZ6raC — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) March 4, 2020

Love Toby! — Jasmine (@JazzyDodger) March 4, 2020

Same here – his reaction to winning the day out on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway – absolutely priceless! #tippingpoint — Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) March 4, 2020

It was included in a list of iconic British TV moments by Diyora Shadijanova – @thediyora over on Twitter – and it’s well worth your time.

Moments like this, for instance …

5. When this Mastermind contestant had no clue who Greta Thunberg was pic.twitter.com/EkZsPGQXAA — Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020

