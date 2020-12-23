People loved this TV quiz contestant’s reaction to winning a not entirely amazing prize

This moment on ITV quiz Tipping Point went viral because it’s just so good. It’s a contestant being told by presenter Ben Shephard that he’s just won a day out on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Well, maybe he just was really excited. Maybe.

And here’s the man himself.

It was included in a list of iconic British TV moments by Diyora Shadijanova – @thediyora over on Twitter – and it’s well worth your time.

Moments like this, for instance …

READ MORE

This hilariously bad Emmerdale clip has just gone viral all over again

Source Twitter @thediyora