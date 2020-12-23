People loved this TV quiz contestant’s reaction to winning a not entirely amazing prize
This moment on ITV quiz Tipping Point went viral because it’s just so good. It’s a contestant being told by presenter Ben Shephard that he’s just won a day out on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and, well, have a watch for yourself.
13. When this Tipping Point contestant clearly HATED his prize pic.twitter.com/OevftbkHU9
— Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020
Well, maybe he just was really excited. Maybe.
And here’s the man himself.
The #TippingPoint Double Jackpot Winning Legend that is Clive will be joining us on @GMB tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/3bKxjZ6raC
— Ben Shephard (@benshephard) March 4, 2020
Love Toby!
— Jasmine (@JazzyDodger) March 4, 2020
Same here – his reaction to winning the day out on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway – absolutely priceless! #tippingpoint
— Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) March 4, 2020
It was included in a list of iconic British TV moments by Diyora Shadijanova – @thediyora over on Twitter – and it’s well worth your time.
Moments like this, for instance …
5. When this Mastermind contestant had no clue who Greta Thunberg was pic.twitter.com/EkZsPGQXAA
— Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020
