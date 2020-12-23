People are struggling to remember what anyone’s called in Love Actually and they’ve got a point, actually
Put to one side – like Brussels sprouts – the debate whether Love Actually is any good or not and consider, for a moment, whether you can actually remember what any of the characters are called.
Any of them, actually.
We only mention this after Serena Smith – @serenathesmith – mentioned this phenomenon on Twitter and it went viral, wildly viral.
love actually is my favourite xmas film but ive just realised i cannot name a single character. like what is Keira Knightley called? Alan Rickman? Emma Thompson? do they even have names
— Serena Smith (@serenathesmith) December 22, 2020
And here are some of our favourite things people said in response.
You’ve started something here, I cannot think of anyone’s names either 😂🤯
— Emma Kershaw (@emmagkershaw) December 22, 2020
literally my head is so empty. what's Martin freeman called??? Keira Knightley's stalker??? her husband?? head is empty
— Serena Smith (@serenathesmith) December 22, 2020
this is so accurate
— NOW TV (@NOWTV) December 22, 2020
apart from Joanna obvs
— Serena Smith (@serenathesmith) December 22, 2020
I remember reading Colin Firth's character had been named after the directors brother Jamie, so that he could fit children shouting "I hate uncle Jamie" into a scene 😭
— Armarni (@ArmarniPR) December 22, 2020
Mia: one of the worlds biggest movie villains!!! pic.twitter.com/wtJNaOoByh
— Jason Tinney (@tintin_tinney) December 22, 2020
Only Colin Frissell pic.twitter.com/Ens3P5nieN
— Trenchcoat (@AdamHumphries96) December 22, 2020
Colin, God of sex, he’s just on the wrong continent
— Ronald Finstern (@RonaldFinstern) December 22, 2020
8 is a lot of legs David… Hugh Grant is David!
— Alina (@miss_h888) December 22, 2020
Natalie! The one who is apparently “fat” and ironically has her name forgotten in the movie by PM Hugh Grant!
— Richard Hansen (@richardhansen86) December 22, 2020
ughhh you only need one name: Billy Mack! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FMYfK4rBt2
— Howard Elton (@howard_elton) December 23, 2020
And just in case you were wondering.
Jamie – Colin Firth
David – Hugh Grant
Natalie – Martine McCutcheon
Karen – Emma Thompson
Harry – Alan Rickman
Juliet – Kiera Knightley
Daniel – Liam Neeson
Sarah – Laura Linney
That’s the best of my knowledge! X
— Emily Rose Chriscoli (@EmilyRChriscoli) December 22, 2020
