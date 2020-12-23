People are struggling to remember what anyone’s called in Love Actually and they’ve got a point, actually

Put to one side – like Brussels sprouts – the debate whether Love Actually is any good or not and consider, for a moment, whether you can actually remember what any of the characters are called.

Any of them, actually.

We only mention this after Serena Smith – @serenathesmith – mentioned this phenomenon on Twitter and it went viral, wildly viral.

love actually is my favourite xmas film but ive just realised i cannot name a single character. like what is Keira Knightley called? Alan Rickman? Emma Thompson? do they even have names — Serena Smith (@serenathesmith) December 22, 2020

And here are some of our favourite things people said in response.

You’ve started something here, I cannot think of anyone’s names either 😂🤯 — Emma Kershaw (@emmagkershaw) December 22, 2020

literally my head is so empty. what's Martin freeman called??? Keira Knightley's stalker??? her husband?? head is empty — Serena Smith (@serenathesmith) December 22, 2020

this is so accurate — NOW TV (@NOWTV) December 22, 2020

apart from Joanna obvs — Serena Smith (@serenathesmith) December 22, 2020

I remember reading Colin Firth's character had been named after the directors brother Jamie, so that he could fit children shouting "I hate uncle Jamie" into a scene 😭 — Armarni (@ArmarniPR) December 22, 2020

Mia: one of the worlds biggest movie villains!!! pic.twitter.com/wtJNaOoByh — Jason Tinney (@tintin_tinney) December 22, 2020

Colin, God of sex, he’s just on the wrong continent — Ronald Finstern (@RonaldFinstern) December 22, 2020

8 is a lot of legs David… Hugh Grant is David! — Alina (@miss_h888) December 22, 2020

Natalie! The one who is apparently “fat” and ironically has her name forgotten in the movie by PM Hugh Grant! — Richard Hansen (@richardhansen86) December 22, 2020

ughhh you only need one name: Billy Mack! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FMYfK4rBt2 — Howard Elton (@howard_elton) December 23, 2020

And just in case you were wondering.

Jamie – Colin Firth

David – Hugh Grant

Natalie – Martine McCutcheon

Karen – Emma Thompson

Harry – Alan Rickman

Juliet – Kiera Knightley

Daniel – Liam Neeson

Sarah – Laura Linney

That’s the best of my knowledge! X — Emily Rose Chriscoli (@EmilyRChriscoli) December 22, 2020

