The 25 most wholesome tweets of the year

2020 has been a rough year, so we’ve tirelessly searched through Twitter for the most wholesome tweets we could find and narrowed them down to 25 of the best. Check them out and remind yourself that there’s still some good in the world.

Here they are, the most wholesome tweets of the year…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

READ MORE

The 25 most painfully British things to have happened in 2020