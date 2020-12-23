The 25 most wholesome tweets of the year

2020 has been a rough year, so we’ve tirelessly searched through Twitter for the most wholesome tweets we could find and narrowed them down to 25 of the best. Check them out and remind yourself that there’s still some good in the world.

Here they are, the most wholesome tweets of the year…

1.

there's a record shop for mice in Sweden pic.twitter.com/r5Zy2wW5fD — Ian Wade (@WadeyWade) August 15, 2020

2.

Our village Christmas lights are designed by the local primary kids and they are the single best thing about the festive season. pic.twitter.com/kDhfLk3Dcb — Poppy McKenzie Smith (@GTOpoppy) November 16, 2020

3.

In Mexico, school was cancelled because of the pandemic. This teacher turned her pickup truck into a portable classroom. She drives two hours a day to teach children with autism who don't have books or access to the internet.

pic.twitter.com/hscu8zI85Z — The Feel Good Page ❤️ (@akkitwts) August 6, 2020

4.

absolutely losing it over this picture of my brother with his baby pic.twitter.com/jfL3VDQ9jN — keri (@keri_wtf) October 16, 2020

5.

Lol my daughter finally got her phone today . And this is our very conversation 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PX1kyX8zBw — Apoti Eri (@MisterNigerD) December 21, 2020

6.

I am 74 years young and had this done to my hair today, I love it! What do you all think and be honest! In my profession, I had to be conservative and never could have had anything like this! pic.twitter.com/UmYWzrVdd1 — patti smeed 🌊🌊🌊 alt @SComfortWayToGo 🇺🇸 (@PattiSmeed) August 12, 2020

7.

Happy one year anniversary to the 60p Morrisons basil my flatmate innocently bought when we moved in. To anyone who has ever killed a supermarket herb plant: I’m afraid yours died so that our basil overlord could reign supreme pic.twitter.com/xJj2jBeUjD — Oliver (@oliverwearing) September 23, 2020

8.

Someone taught a raccoon how to finger paint and it’s the best thing I’ve seen in a while. pic.twitter.com/tbbKIkk4S4 — Disney+ this dick (@TonySkratchere) July 27, 2020

9.

My boyfriend has been on a 2 week holiday to Scotland for some peace & quiet so he could "paint his masterpiece". This morning I was finally allowed to see it: pic.twitter.com/45Q6dlbugU — Anbara Salam (@anbara_salam) September 2, 2020

10.

2 weeks of isolation and we're out here making picnic tables for squirrels because we're insane pic.twitter.com/8WfHwyJQA4 — Lucy Small (@lucyleid) March 31, 2020

11.

My kid asked if that lady is tiny. pic.twitter.com/Lm6ytjhV9P — Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) May 4, 2019

12.

House near us puts these bears out each day, doing a different activity every time. It’s all I live for currently… pic.twitter.com/cSKYiqZL1Z — Adam Harrison (@Adam_Harrison13) March 30, 2020

13.

My roommate moved out and my cat called dibs. pic.twitter.com/BFjmwez0a9 — Olivia Asis (@Olivia_As_Is) October 25, 2020

14.

I was absolutely in despair about everything today and then I heard about this kid who sent firefighters a Baby Yoda and they take it with them everywhere and I lost it. Just started sobbing. pic.twitter.com/HcRIWNhH4j — Rin (@decadent_hag) September 25, 2020

15.

We have just had our patio done and my 6yo has loved going out and helping the builder, so it made his day to receive this. What an example of kindness 😊 pic.twitter.com/Wq39TU4uwL — Steph Kemp (@steph_heathcote) July 27, 2020

16.

4 years in a row! My brother the culinary GOAT at 14. Cooked all of it. pic.twitter.com/tZKfvOXJ6m — M STANDS FOR MARTIAN (@Kingflacko3) October 12, 2020

17.

My little rescue dog breaks my heart. He still can’t get over having his very own bowl. pic.twitter.com/mrlJ9cIRkb — ErUpstairs (@ErUpstairs) August 5, 2020

18.

almost 6 years ago before my dad passed he gave my sister this 10$ bill to give to me on my 21st birthday so he could buy me my first beer, cheers pops havin this one for you! pic.twitter.com/oaIulpEJTc — Matt Goodman (@mattg12699) December 6, 2020

19.

Just a chonky Squirrel. That is all. 😊 pic.twitter.com/k7uc59o5cO — 𝕁𝕖𝕗𝕗 ♡︎㋛ (@MuhNameizJeff) November 14, 2020

20.

The kid I nanny is nervous for the first day of school and my heart is completely melted. pic.twitter.com/rm0CEzPO0b — George C. Owens (@George_C_Owens) September 8, 2020

21.

22.

My 8 year old daughter just yelled “Oh no the toilet is smoking!!” My wife and I ran to the bathroom to find this. It’s just day 4 of home school. pic.twitter.com/tG92vJPOtR — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) March 19, 2020

23.

They found a small owl inside of this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree, he hitched a ride all the way to NYC and is now being treated and cared for at a wildlife rehab facility. pic.twitter.com/f4PkBm6MGo — Allison Esposito Medina (@techladyallison) November 18, 2020

24.

My PhD supervisor brought a whole box of transparent masks so I could lipread – completely unprompted. I'm crying – inclusivity done right pic.twitter.com/NetDpb5keG — Alex Lu (@alexijielu) October 13, 2020

25.

Took a pic of the cat lookin out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god. pic.twitter.com/xjN4W6peSJ — Amanda (@amandahys7) October 1, 2020

