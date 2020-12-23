The 25 most painfully British things to have happened in 2020

It’s been a tough year for a thousand and one different reasons, but throughout it all Britain has continued to be… well, Britain.

Here are 25 moments from 2020 that could only ever have happened in UK:

1. When this man tried finding a loophole to McDonald’s being drive-through only:

2. When this guy had a snack-based misunderstanding with his mum:

So Iceland have just released DipDab ice lollies and I left the sherbet on the side because I didn’t want it and now my mum thinks I’m dealing x pic.twitter.com/6Kza5KiY9C — Dan (@dancooledaily) April 27, 2020

3. When someone got a tattoo commemorating an iconic moment from ITV’s Goldenballs:

4. When the daytime soap Doctors had a storyline involving multiple Joe Pasqaules:

Just want to let everyone know that Doctors has a storyline where a woman thinks everyone she meets is Joe Pasquale. And Joe Pasquale is playing all the characters. Working from home is going well. pic.twitter.com/GbsnNEq2Sx — Holly (@holly_m_rogers) March 12, 2020

5. When this person had to give the TV Licensing people a history lesson:

Oh good, it’s the time of year where I have to explain to the TV Licensing Authority why King George III hasn’t paid his TV licence since 1820 pic.twitter.com/9vYma2DSlz — Rachel Mackay (@rachmackay) August 27, 2020

6. When Solihull council attempted to line a football pitch:

Council just did our lines, looks well smart. @SolihullCouncil pic.twitter.com/2wFuYeg0hZ — Tom Payne (@TOMPAYNE1999) January 29, 2020

7. When Hermes made no effort with their parcel delivery conformation photo:

hermes proper fucked me off yesterday pic.twitter.com/HL48TLsIto — hol (@HollySaynor1) April 12, 2020

8. When a single swan wreaked havoc on a dual carriageway:

welcome to england pic.twitter.com/CaYLv6GtbO — moth dad (@innesmck) February 8, 2020

9. When one man scientifically audited his Quality Street tin:

Bit of spare time on my hands today so I audited the unopened Quality Street tin. Just 4 purples (4.7%) and yet a massive 11 (12.9%) orange ones. Another blow for 2020. Who do I complain to? #inequalitystreet pic.twitter.com/8cDu6yDbcP — Stephen Hull (@stephenbhull) November 29, 2020

10. When a burger van had to put up this notice:

I don't make the rules sorry pic.twitter.com/pflCIqvOIP — Sara (@tinyredbook) January 28, 2020

11. When someone took a creative approach to PPE:

12. When someone’s video appearance on BBC News resulted in an unfortunate optical illusion:

sorry but the way her shoulders blend into the chair to make her head look miniscule has absolutely ended me pic.twitter.com/E1Y9BslhHK — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) November 16, 2020

13. When panic buyers forced one person to complete their food shop elsewhere:

Had to order Penis Pasta from Ann Summers due to stock piling covidiots.

Here's my spaghetti bollocknaise 👍 pic.twitter.com/MReUfD4ZW6 — Rachel (@OpenMindMH) March 27, 2020

14. When the BBC sent out this survey to staff:

BBC staff have just been sent a wellbeing survey and I'm fairly confident this wasn't meant to be one of the questions pic.twitter.com/VMphViATPv — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) May 6, 2020

15. When even Batman himself couldn’t escape ridicule:

Filming Batman in Liverpool is fun until you get called a “goth nonce” by a lad doing a wheelie in 110’s down bold street pic.twitter.com/OAhg9H7hFi — Jack Hellier (@Jackhellier) October 12, 2020

16. When Edinburgh tried to scare off swans with graffiti:

Edinburgh's angry swan graffiti is perfection pic.twitter.com/ItySFIk6bi — Nic Healey 🎙️🥃 (@dr_nic) July 10, 2020

17. When next-door neighbours were engaged in a petty dispute:

Next door with top class grass banter. pic.twitter.com/S6zHlei6z6 — Matty (@Chialton) July 1, 2020

18. When an inventive scammer attempted to steal someone’s card details:

Everyone just needs to appreciate how funny this is pic.twitter.com/bjiSAFQKIl — Emma (@emmwright_) July 7, 2020

19. When this person let their feelings for Dominic Cummings be known:

Popped out for some chips earlier pic.twitter.com/qEqaJbd6e2 — Oliver Leith (@oliverleith) May 24, 2020

20. When someone technically gave a Facebook user the help they were looking for:

Facebook is unrivalled hahahahah pic.twitter.com/ypSGlptbcd — ben (@bathomas00) October 15, 2020

21. When a child got her hands on her dad’s Deliveroo account:

Let my one year-old daughter play with my phone and she ordered one onion on Deliveroo. pic.twitter.com/28qVw0qYNP — Jamie (@Jamsoir) April 20, 2020

22. When this mum was taking zero risks when it came to coronavirus:

What precautions are you all taking during the global pandemic? My mum is bathing her Tesco delivery pic.twitter.com/96TnBPgjwO — Evie Lancaster (@EvieLancaster) March 27, 2020

23. When people inexplicably decided to leave snacks as an offering to a boxed up Winston Churchill statue:

24. When technology backfired during a football match:

Inverness Caledonian Thistle don’t employ a cameraman as their camera is programmed to follow the ball throughout the match. The commentator had to apologise today as the camera kept on mistaking the ball for the linesman’s head… pic.twitter.com/LeKsc2bEj7 — Tom Cox (@seagull81) October 24, 2020

25. And finally, when a postman offered some helpful advice:

We were struggling to choose a front door colour… thank you to the postie for helping us out 🤣🤣🤣👏🏼👏🏼 @PostOffice pic.twitter.com/1iGcZcL47W — Elizabeth Pocklington 🦠🔬 (@Pocklington_Liz) July 14, 2020

