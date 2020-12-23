The 25 most painfully British things to have happened in 2020

It’s been a tough year for a thousand and one different reasons, but throughout it all Britain has continued to be… well, Britain.

Here are 25 moments from 2020 that could only ever have happened in UK:

 

1. When this man tried finding a loophole to McDonald’s being drive-through only: 

 

2. When this guy had a snack-based misunderstanding with his mum:

 

3. When someone got a tattoo commemorating an iconic moment from ITV’s Goldenballs:

 

4. When the daytime soap Doctors had a storyline involving multiple Joe Pasqaules:

 

5. When this person had to give the TV Licensing people a history lesson: 

 

6. When Solihull council attempted to line a football pitch:

 

7. When Hermes made no effort with their parcel delivery conformation photo:

 

8. When a single swan wreaked havoc on a dual carriageway:

 

9. When one man scientifically audited his Quality Street tin:

 

10. When a burger van had to put up this notice:

 

11. When someone took a creative approach to PPE:

 

12. When someone’s video appearance on BBC News resulted in an unfortunate optical illusion:

 

13. When panic buyers forced one person to complete their food shop elsewhere:

 

14. When the BBC sent out this survey to staff:

 

15. When even Batman himself couldn’t escape ridicule:

 

16. When Edinburgh tried to scare off swans with graffiti: 

 

17. When next-door neighbours were engaged in a petty dispute:

 

18. When an inventive scammer attempted to steal someone’s card details:

 

19. When this person let their feelings for Dominic Cummings be known: 

 

20. When someone technically gave a Facebook user the help they were looking for:

 

21. When a child got her hands on her dad’s Deliveroo account:

 

22. When this mum was taking zero risks when it came to coronavirus:

 

23. When people inexplicably decided to leave snacks as an offering to a boxed up Winston Churchill statue:

 

24. When technology backfired during a football match:

 

25. And finally, when a postman offered some helpful advice:

