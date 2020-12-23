Larry and Paul’s final ‘Real Daily Briefing’ of 2020 might be the best yet

Larry and Paul‘s interpretation of the briefings coming from 10 Downing Street have been a silver lining in the absolute bin fire that is all this – *gestures at everything*.

Their latest update on the Christmas coronavirus rules absolutely nails the pattern we’ve come to expect.

The sequel to Tier 3 – ‘Tier 4: Escape from London’.

In a strong field, this is our favourite Real Daily Briefing so far, with Jake Yapp knocking it out of the park as ‘UK Journalist’ and John Di Domenico‘s ranting Trump providing an unexpected but welcome bonus.

They shared the shorter version on Twitter.

Tweeters loved it.

New three word slogan: “Christmas is cancelled”. 😹😹😹 pure genius https://t.co/B2CXATmg6r — Lizzie_Bee🕷🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇬🇧🦄⚫️ (@meejahoar) December 23, 2020

Wobbly nod, collective sanity has been saved once again. https://t.co/6NThzWMJED — Jenna Martin (@phoenix_705) December 22, 2020

Perfect again ……. out of adversity something good always comes – this is it !!!! https://t.co/UHIbVCm6U5 — Chris Ord (@cord_chris) December 22, 2020

Some words of comfort from Dr Jayne Rodgers.

We might not have Christmas but at least we have @larryandpaul https://t.co/hRmu5KfXRy — Dr Jayne Rodgers (@janeydodge) December 22, 2020

Eager nod – Welsh thank you.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab