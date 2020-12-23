Boris Johnson’s wildly innacurate estimate of the number of trapped lorries earned these 12 takedowns

During his briefing on the border crisis at Dover, the PM claimed there were 170 lorries waiting on the M20.

Wrong.

This is not the queue for Dover.

This is the pre-queue for the queue for Dover. pic.twitter.com/Z4ccLw1uJZ — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) December 22, 2020

The PM assured everyone that a solution would be announced within hours.

Wrong.

This calls for swift and decisive action. I have called a meeting to arrange the rapid deployment of traffic wardens to start giving out parking fines. #Kent pic.twitter.com/yUPVO3coXE — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 22, 2020

A solution – of sorts – was finally agreed on Tuesday evening, leading to the route opening on Wednesday to any drivers who had tested negative for coronavirus within the previous 72 hours.

Boris Johnson gave the measure a boost, by *checks notes* asking Dido Harding to coordinate a testing programme.

Twitter wasn’t going to let any of it pass without comment.

1.

Over 3,000 lorries and counting …. Johnson is as good at counting lorries as he is at counting his children #BorisHasFailedTheNation — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) December 22, 2020

2.

Let’s hope we clear the backlog of 3000 lorries before the next backlog over Brexit builds up. — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) December 22, 2020

3.

Congratulations to Danny Boyle for choreographing such an amazing opening ceremony for the Brexit Festival. Inspirational! pic.twitter.com/O6et6osUTp — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) December 21, 2020

4.

5.

2050AD "How did the Christmas tradition of queueing up in a lorry for 40 miles outside Dover start, daddy?" Some bollocks about 'taking back control', son… pic.twitter.com/rbECX5KCla — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) December 18, 2020

7.

‘I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Rows of lorries stuck on the hard shoulder of the M20. I watched as Kent was turned into a giant car park with only three working portaloos. Any movement has been lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.’ pic.twitter.com/cKpAw7w6RR — DungeonMaster Ewington 🎲 (@AndiEwington) December 22, 2020

8.

The number of lorries stacked in Kent has “fluctuated” upwards from Boris Johnson’s 170 to more than 1,500 says Priti Patel. Also fluctuating upwards: the nation’s blood pressure — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) December 22, 2020

9.

how those lorries look from ground level: pic.twitter.com/4OZ8kmcdiU — Jon Stone (@joncstone) December 22, 2020

10.

This is an amazing cinematic shot, a real reminder that we’re watching the season finale of the UK. pic.twitter.com/1nDgG947zu — David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 22, 2020

11.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/XXAA5omVfq — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) December 22, 2020

12.

Priti Patel desperately trying to resolve UK border gridlock, as she hasn’t been able to deport anyone since Sunday. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 22, 2020

The wonderful Janey Godley had a question.

Is Nigel Farage helping them park ? https://t.co/1yIgpWuesZ — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) December 22, 2020

He’s probably too busy lying on Beachy Head with his binoculars.

