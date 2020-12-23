Boris Johnson’s wildly innacurate estimate of the number of trapped lorries earned these 12 takedowns

During his briefing on the border crisis at Dover, the PM claimed there were 170 lorries waiting on the M20.

Wrong.

The PM assured everyone that a solution would be announced within hours.

Wrong.

A solution – of sorts – was finally agreed on Tuesday evening, leading to the route opening on Wednesday to any drivers who had tested negative for coronavirus within the previous 72 hours.

Boris Johnson gave the measure a boost, by *checks notes* asking Dido Harding to coordinate a testing programme.

Twitter wasn’t going to let any of it pass without comment.

The wonderful Janey Godley had a question.

He’s probably too busy lying on Beachy Head with his binoculars.

Source Twitter Image Screengrab 1, Screengrab 2