Trump’s ghostwriter predicted in uncanny detail how he’d react to losing an election

When Donald Trump boasts about having written the best-selling Art of the Deal, what he really means is that he gave some ideas to a real writer, Tony Schwartz, who actually wrote it.

To ghostwrite for someone takes a real understanding of how they think, so it’s probably not that surprising that Tony Schwartz clearly knows Trump inside out.

Here he is, addressing the Oxford Union before the 2016 election, predicting exactly what would happen if Trump lost.

.@tonyschwartz predicted what Trump was going to do when he loses the election perfectly….even though he was talking about 2016 it is happening right now word for word pic.twitter.com/FMbuT8Wr5C — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) December 19, 2020

That’s the Trump playbook laid bare.

Here’s how people have been reacting to the resurfaced clip.

Yeah, from four years ago. It could have been recorded yesterday. https://t.co/JZaZcAg82p — Chadd Keim (@ckinfinite) December 20, 2020

Wow.. Nostradamus shit right here. Even though he is saying what we are all thinking. https://t.co/nmaXpPl45L — Philly in the place 2 B (@phillyb41) December 19, 2020

This is @tonyschwartz the ghost writer of ‘The Art of the Deal’ eerily predicting Trump’s behaviour, but this is before the 2016 election! #scarypic.twitter.com/hyNHHNlSC3 — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) December 21, 2020

Cassandra Bonhoeffer had this to add.

And it’s so much more dangerous now with President Trump rather than merely Candidate Trump. https://t.co/vqMq8Kjp4y — Cassandra Bonhoeffer (@kmf78) December 20, 2020

Now, let’s ask Mr Schwartz how Trump would react to a prison sentence.

If you want to watch the full, fascinating talk, you can do that here.

READ MORE

Watch Bernie Sanders predict the US election aftermath with chilling accuracy

Source Icculus the Brave Image Screengrab, Screengrab