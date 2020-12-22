Trump’s ghostwriter predicted in uncanny detail how he’d react to losing an election

When Donald Trump boasts about having written the best-selling Art of the Deal, what he really means is that he gave some ideas to a real writer, Tony Schwartz, who actually wrote it.

To ghostwrite for someone takes a real understanding of how they think, so it’s probably not that surprising that Tony Schwartz clearly knows Trump inside out.

Here he is, addressing the Oxford Union before the 2016 election, predicting exactly what would happen if Trump lost.

That’s the Trump playbook laid bare.

Here’s how people have been reacting to the resurfaced clip.

Cassandra Bonhoeffer had this to add.

Now, let’s ask Mr Schwartz how Trump would react to a prison sentence.

If you want to watch the full, fascinating talk, you can do that here.

