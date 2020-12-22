This man saw the upside to a Christmas lockdown but not everyone caught it

This man saw the upside to Boris Johnson’s 11th hour Christmas lockdown and it’s fair to say it’s got a bit of a retro vibe going on.

But not everyone managed to catch it all. Or pretty much any of it, in fact.

We’ve contacted the mother-in-law for comment.

READ MORE

This BBC presenter took a minute to tell the world exactly where the UK is right now and it’s quite the watch

Source Twitter @Tweet_Dec