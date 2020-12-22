This man saw the upside to a Christmas lockdown but not everyone caught it

This man saw the upside to Boris Johnson’s 11th hour Christmas lockdown and it’s fair to say it’s got a bit of a retro vibe going on.

But not everyone managed to catch it all. Or pretty much any of it, in fact.

Here it is. The most British straight man response to #Tier4 of all time pic.twitter.com/1WlEBNcF1Y — Dec The Halls 🎄 (@Tweet_Dec) December 21, 2020

We’ve contacted the mother-in-law for comment.

this is literally just sounds — Jack O’Holy Night (@obrienjohnjack) December 21, 2020

Source Twitter @Tweet_Dec