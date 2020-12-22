This hilariously bad Emmerdale clip has just gone viral all over again

Over on Twitter @thediyora has done a fabulous rundown of memorable British TV moments and this one is proving among the most popular.

It’s a moment from ITV’s Emmerdale which we’re presuming isn’t taking itself entirely seriously. Is it?

10. Quite possibly the worst acting ever on Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/lscaRVVzpK — Diyora Shadijanova 🇺🇿 🇹🇯 (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 13, 2020

There are lots more iconic telly moments here, lots of them from the last 12 months (just not all of them …).

READ MORE

Funniest TV quiz moment of the year (and Greta Thunberg made it even better)

Source Diyora Shadijanova @thediyora