This supermarket joke is surely a contender for pun of the year

Leading contender for pun of year is surely this masterpiece crafted by an American dealing with the current supermarket queues in the UK.

It was shared by Redditor RamsesThePigeon over on the CausalUK subreddit.

And here it is:

Bravo.

Here’s what people had to say:

‘Well, that’s it lads. We’ve been beaten at our own game by a Yank. Pack up, it’s time to go home.’ – lastaccountgotlocked ‘With a pun of that standard, you truly are now an honorary Briton.’ – minimoog89 ‘I hate this so much that I love it.’ – wobbletea

Some were inspired to join in with their own supermarket puns:

‘ASDA festive season approaches, more people are stockpiling food.’ – Elbobby89 ‘Wait until you hear about where our Tess goes.’ – 26326312 ‘This post is a lidl silly.’ – dietcepheus ‘I wanted to make a supermarket pun but Aldi good ones have been done.’ – benkelly92

Great work all around.

