Simply 27 pictures that made us smile in 2020

It’s been a long year for reasons we don’t need to go into here. There’s a subReddit called ‘funny’ which, as you might expect, offered a welcome bit of relief from the outside world.

And these are 27 of the most popular pictures people shared on it during the last 12 months.

1.

‘Experts recommend keeping your daily rituals even while working from home’

2.

‘I’m 49 ….. Just found this in my mum’s bookcase …..WTF 😂🤣😂’

3.

‘I figured out you don’t actually have to assemble these things.’

4.

‘My fourth grader’s math homework. She said, “This way I didn’t even need to think about it.”’

5.

‘Finished’

6.

‘I put googly eyes on my VR glasses and let my grandparents try them out’

7.

‘Today one of my 4th grade students renamed himself “reconecting …” on our Zoom call and pretended that he was having internet issues to avoid participating in our lesson’

8.

‘My daughter roasted me for fathers day. I couldn’t be more proud’

9.

‘My sister’s school health clinic may need some emoji-education’

10.

‘The Denver Broncos have the entire town of ‘South Park’ in the stands for today’s NFL game’

11.

‘My kids came in and told me there was water coming from the laundry room. They said it looked like it started at the washer. I rushed in to find this. Buncha comedians in my house …’

12.

‘He did say please’

13.

‘Due to less air pollution we now can actually see the Universal logo in the sky’

14.

‘Celebrating Christmas with my wife’s family when suddenly …’

