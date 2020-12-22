Our 17 favourites from the new rhyming Elf on the shelf-inspired meme

‘Elf on the shelf’ has become a huge part of Christmas for parents of young children, as the naughty toy gets up to all sorts of mischief about the house in the run-up to the big day, while being prepared to grass up any misbehaving kids to Santa.



But it isn’t just parents taking inspiration from the little guy – as this rhyming Twitter meme shows.

1.

You’ve heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for pic.twitter.com/I8Q5SJjV8y — Keir Starmeme (@KeirStarmeme) December 12, 2020

2.

you’ve heard of elf on a shelf, but what about pic.twitter.com/R7GdTKR2YJ — 🇰🇳dominique🇹🇹 #EndSarsNow (@justlikehheaven) December 20, 2020

3.

You’ve heard of elf on a shelf; now get ready for… pic.twitter.com/IcTozUVSqq — Just Some Guy | Black Lives Matter (@Home_Halfway) December 12, 2020

4.

You’ve heard of Elf on the shelf but have you heard of pic.twitter.com/yS9lnEIVO6 — evelyn (@weekendwars) December 18, 2020

5.

You've heard of elf on a shelf? How about pic.twitter.com/bjhLiNbxXw — Andrew Dreelin (@Dreelin4birds) December 16, 2020

6.

You've heard of elf on the shelf, now get ready for… pic.twitter.com/g29dHJWOFX — Carissa May – Stoat on a boat🛥 (@MustelidMay) December 18, 2020

7.

you've heard of elf on a shelf, now get ready for… pic.twitter.com/d2htCkkOqy — Green Bank Observatory (@GreenBankObserv) December 9, 2020

8.

You've heard of the elf on the shelf, now be prepared for pic.twitter.com/YC5k1rndHZ — Dr. Ottfinger (@Ottfinger) December 17, 2020

9.