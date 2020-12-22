How your perception of speed is altered by your field of view is melting brains all over again

This incredible optical illusion has gone viral all over again and even if you’ve seen it before, it’s still tricky to get your head around (well, it was for us).

It’s all about how your perception of speed is altered by your field of vision, but that’s enough from us, have a watch for yourself.

Differences in perceived speed pic.twitter.com/V42VxQDRZ3 — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) February 4, 2020

It was originally posted on Twitter by Akiyoshi Kitaoka, professor of psychology at Japan’s Ritsumeikan University, and has just gone viral all over again on Reddit.

And if you’re having a hard time convincing yourself …

‘If you look at the power lines overhead, they hit the edge of the screen at the same interval no matter the perspective. But everything else seems to slow down. Cool indeed.’ Litalian ‘That’s a good anchor for vision. I was actually having trouble believing the range of perceived speed until i read your comment. Thanks!’ nikola_144

READ MORE

Sports commentator Nick Heath’s hilarious commentaries on ‘everyday life’ were simply fabulous

Source Reddit u/intVariable Twitter @AkiyoshiKitaoka