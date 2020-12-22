We just can’t stop watching this TikToker hilariously narrating Christmas hack videos
TikToker, @the_mj_way, has been entertaining his followers with his commentaries on online craft hacks.
We don’t know whether it’s his wonderful Welsh accent and idiom or the fact that he alternates between bafflement and delight, but the videos are compulsive viewing and often really funny.
Okay, okay …we also quite like some of the hacks.
As a Christmas treat, here are ten of our favourites.
1.
@the_mj_way
Christmas Gingerbread House ##fyp ##foryou ##christmasdessert ##food ##dessert ##christmas
2.
@the_mj_way
DIY Christmas Ornaments ##diy ##fyp ##foryou ##christmas ##homemade
3.
@the_mj_way
Amazing Christmas Crafts ##fyp ##foryou ##christmas ##crafts ##gifts ##funny
4.
@the_mj_way
Christmas Craft Ideas – @iiamantionette ##fyp ##foryou ##christmas ##christmascrafts ##crafts
5.
@the_mj_way
Christmas Craft Ideas ##fyp ##foryou ##christmas ##christmascrafts ##craft ##funny
6.
@the_mj_way
Christmas Craft Ideas ##fyp ##foryou ##christmas ##christmascrafts ##craft ##funny
7.
@the_mj_way
Christmas Craft Ideas ##fyp ##foryou ##christmas ##cristmascrafts ##craft
8.
@the_mj_way
Christmas Craft Ideas ##fyp ##foryou ##christmas ##christmascrafts ##craft ##diy
9.
@the_mj_way
Christmas Craft Ideas ##fyp ##foryou ##christmas ##christmascrafts ##crafts ##funny
10.
@the_mj_way
Christman Diy Ideas ##diy ##fyp ##foryou ##funny ##christmascrafts ##homemade
Are we all agreed that his instructions make the hacks so much better? Give him a follow on TikTok and YouTube.
