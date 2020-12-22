17 hilarious examples of graffiti you’d only find in Britain

Is it art or is it just vandalism? One thing we know for certain is that you’d be unlikely to find these graffiti like this anywhere other than the UK.

1. This observation on a road sign: 

Source: r/CasualUK

 

2. This quote left behind by a Wallace and Gromit fan:

Source: r/CasualUK

 

3. This ingenious solution to getting work done by the council:

 

4. This helpful piece of knowledge:

Source: r/CasualUK

 

5. This sorry attempt at a Welsh flag:

Source: r/CasualUK

 

6. These reviews left in the toilet at Winter Wonderland:

Source: r/CasualUK

 

7. This passive-aggressive dig at the railways:

Source: r/CasualUK

 

8. This excellent tribute:

Source: @leeboardman

 

9. This strong pun:

Source: r/CasualUK

 

10. This three-word declaration:

Source: r/CasualUK

 

11. This piece of rebellious graffiti found in Sainsbury’s:

Source: r/CasualUK

 

12. This money-saving tip:

Source: @Poneil69

 

13. This dangerous piece of advice:

Source: imgur.com

 

14. This very British request:

Source: r/CasualUK

 

15. This strangely wholesome wall art:

Source: r/CasualUK

 

16. This rebellious response:

 

17. And finally, this road warning:

Source: r/CasualUK

 

