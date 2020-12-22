17 hilarious examples of graffiti you’d only find in Britain

Is it art or is it just vandalism? One thing we know for certain is that you’d be unlikely to find these graffiti like this anywhere other than the UK.

1. This observation on a road sign:

2. This quote left behind by a Wallace and Gromit fan:

3. This ingenious solution to getting work done by the council:

4. This helpful piece of knowledge:

5. This sorry attempt at a Welsh flag:

6. These reviews left in the toilet at Winter Wonderland:

7. This passive-aggressive dig at the railways:

8. This excellent tribute:

9. This strong pun:

10. This three-word declaration:

11. This piece of rebellious graffiti found in Sainsbury’s:

12. This money-saving tip:

13. This dangerous piece of advice:

14. This very British request:

15. This strangely wholesome wall art:

16. This rebellious response:

17. And finally, this road warning:

READ MORE

19 brilliantly bad shop puns you’d only ever find in Britain