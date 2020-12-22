‘Every single episode of the Mandalorian’ is 27 seconds very well spent

The latest season of the Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian, has drawn to a close with a surprise we won’t share here in case you haven’t got that far.

But if you are watching the hit Disney series, you may have noticed a pattern emerging in the plotlines from episode to episode.

It’s clear that funny YouTuber close personal acquaintance has, because he’s produced this short – in fact very short – sketch, which shows exactly how the episodes pan out.

The video found its way to Twitter, coutesy of @badtakeblake.

Some of the best reactions include these ones.

Just to be clear – it may be a little predictable, but …

READ MORE

Move over angels, Baby Yoda is now the go-to Christmas tree topper

Source close personal acquaintance Image close personal acquaintance