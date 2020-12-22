‘Every single episode of the Mandalorian’ is 27 seconds very well spent

The latest season of the Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian, has drawn to a close with a surprise we won’t share here in case you haven’t got that far.

But if you are watching the hit Disney series, you may have noticed a pattern emerging in the plotlines from episode to episode.

It’s clear that funny YouTuber close personal acquaintance has, because he’s produced this short – in fact very short – sketch, which shows exactly how the episodes pan out.

The video found its way to Twitter, coutesy of @badtakeblake.

this really is every single episode of the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/7Ym5d9Oqpa — blake (@badtakeblake) December 9, 2020

Some of the best reactions include these ones.

It's 2 in the morning over here, and I'm breaking my back over here holding my laughs back. That's the funniest shit I've seen all day. https://t.co/PB0YxLc1Yo — Chris(py (ugh…COMMISIONS OPEN)) Fuck Christmas (@ChrisFriedMost) December 22, 2020

I’m dead 🤣🤣 this is so accurate https://t.co/GzT2yA6KZ3 — Scott Morris (@Scotty4_Mo) December 18, 2020

*chef’s kiss* Masterpiece. An instant classic. — Lincoln Smith (@LincolnStuff) December 11, 2020

Just to be clear – it may be a little predictable, but …

This is true 🤣 but it's also good https://t.co/hDj0tHSzLN — Jon Pudny 🗯 (@Pudny) December 22, 2020

