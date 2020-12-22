Everyone noticed that the aerial shot of stranded lorries in Dover looks eerily similar to an iconic movie scene

Hundreds of lorries remain Stranded at Manston Airfield, Kent after France shut the border for 48 hours on Sunday due to fears over the new strain of coronavirus in the UK.

Drone footage revealed the jaw-dropping scale of the issue in its entirety, and if you thought the scene looked familiar, you’re far from alone.

This aerial shot of Dover just gets madder by the second pic.twitter.com/tQfQ8kUSmY — Calgie (@christiancalgie) December 22, 2020

People began to notice that the footage resembled the closing scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Admittedly, gridlock lorries don’t immediately conjure up the image of the iconic 80s movie but bear with us.

HUGE end of Raiders of the Lost Ark energy here. https://t.co/uZIJcVZwC1 — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) December 22, 2020

Here’s the movie the scene in question:

And just a few others who made the observation themselves:

This is the end of raiders of the lost arc but with food and medical supplies pic.twitter.com/Q5CVYXDMs5 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 22, 2020

"We have top men working on it right now." "Who?" "Top … men." pic.twitter.com/HBnJBVbjrH — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) December 22, 2020

Once more with sound:

Today from Kent 🔊Sound on🔊 pic.twitter.com/fGyxu3ENBt — Chris Duffy (@OtherChrises) December 22, 2020

