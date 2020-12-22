After 2 years, Donald Trump Jr. still holds the prize for Most Cringeworthy Christmas Tree Topper

As Christmas draws near and we learn that Baby Yoda is now a more popular tree topper than angels, our thoughts turn lightly to the worst topper we’ve ever seen – this offering shared by Donald Trump Jr.

We practically cringed ourselves inside out just looking at it, and we’re frankly amazed it’s still there after two years, but he’s obviously inherited his father’s utter lack of shame.

We can’t improve on these comments from Instagram users.











This comment from Instagram user, papi_trenta is particuarly relevant now.

He’d better get a move on.

READ MORE

Move over angels, Baby Yoda is now the go-to Christmas tree topper

Source Instagram Image Screengrab