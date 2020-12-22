The 50 most important dog tweets of the year

We’ve scoured Twitter for the most important dog tweets 0f 2020 and narrowed them down to 50 of the very best. Check them out and maybe give some of the people who shared them a follow.

Here they are, the most important dog tweets of the year…

My hospital hired an employee whose only job is to go around saying hi to other employees while they work pic.twitter.com/WWXNeEiWne — Shari Dunaway, MD (@ShariDunawayMD) November 20, 2020

sometimes you gotta take em for a test run before you buy em ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RI5iCXhmKo — G will remain Heartbroken (@3005bear) December 4, 2020

i thought twitter deserved to see this fluffy dog pic.twitter.com/MUyqTJ3Nqj — keat (@keatxngrant) August 17, 2020

My parents are stressed out that dog groomers aren’t open because Furby’s hair just keeps getting bigger and bigger pic.twitter.com/e7Slb6A3QR — Eric Hu (@_EricHu) April 28, 2020

Guess who decided to eat the inkjet cartridge? pic.twitter.com/qYWpemcRBZ — Dave M (@SpotTheLoon2010) November 16, 2020

She’s found a new spot in my car lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/7wLf0qugdI — My sister-in-law baby cousin Tracy ! (@PrettiRickkay) April 27, 2020

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw pic.twitter.com/lpFTVZFlId — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) October 15, 2020

Behold my dog Frida, who ate a whole stack of kraft singles while I was in the shower. pic.twitter.com/ckkVVb1r3B — Verónica Bayetti Flores 🐜 (@veroconplatanos) April 11, 2020

My sister got a net to keep the dog in the back seat but she does not accept pic.twitter.com/LKFlOqBSBL — scythe holder (@metal_crab) September 7, 2020

I ask my students to send me photos of their dogs doing class work. It’s an under-appreciated photography genre. pic.twitter.com/oxXFicXmue — Dr. Marie-Amélie George, JD/PhD (@ProfMAGeorge) April 15, 2020

My dog chewed through my book on dog care. pic.twitter.com/rKfGxLNLa0 — Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) February 7, 2016

Sisters dugs up a hill can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/BlX2t6McQw — Callum (@callumbelll_) October 23, 2020

marcelo quiere presumir su pulserita nueva pic.twitter.com/18hmfBSxUU — frida sofia (@fifsof) July 23, 2020

i heard a light knock on my door and went to answer it and it was my landlords’ dog bringing me a stick 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mXwcOsXi9Z — alanna (@alanna) April 15, 2020

the hotdog are finally returning to the pastures. the earth is healing. we are the virus pic.twitter.com/vqhHYzq5rh — linc (@lincnotfound) April 24, 2020

Shout out to this @Morrisons security man keeping this good boy dry. He said ‘well you never know how dogs feel about the rain’ pic.twitter.com/B9CPWI7u5Q — Melly Christmas 🎄 (@MelGracie_) June 28, 2020

Me in quarantine sending my dog to get me hot Cheetos pic.twitter.com/1Avx0JMlLo — Nancy (@Wtfnancyison) March 19, 2020

Find someone that will look at you the way this adopted puppy looks at its human🥰 pic.twitter.com/PuW2avR1rM — Andrew (@ANDREW1ALBERTT) October 28, 2020

oh to be a dog in a bowl pic.twitter.com/IUuc2sSIYP — nurse (@gle3m) January 12, 2020

