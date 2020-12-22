Just 14 incredibly dark twists on Enid Blyton books

Ever find yourself wondering what The Famous Five would be up to in today’s world? Well wonder no further, because we have the answers… kind of.

For a while now, whenever a news headline beginning with the word “Five” presents itself, minds have immediately drifted to the fictional children and their dog. It’s somewhat of an old joke, or as we’d prefer to call it, a “classic”.

Here are 14 examples:

1.

2.

3.

4.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

READ MORE

17 hilarious examples of graffiti you’d only find in Britain