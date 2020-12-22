Just 14 incredibly dark twists on Enid Blyton books

Ever find yourself wondering what The Famous Five would be up to in today’s world? Well wonder no further, because we have the answers… kind of.

For a while now, whenever a news headline beginning with the word “Five” presents itself, minds have immediately drifted to the fictional children and their dog. It’s somewhat of an old joke, or as we’d prefer to call it, a “classic”.

Here are 14 examples:

1.

The new Enid Blyton book is a bit dark. pic.twitter.com/ix96wTvH4E — Stu. (@dysondoc) July 25, 2015

2.

Enid Blyton has got really dark. pic.twitter.com/BTwtX6AX9K — Keir Shiels (@keirshiels) August 26, 2016

3.

Another lacklustre effort from Enid Blyton pic.twitter.com/xwwv3W6ckJ — Tom Richardson (@TomRichardson) March 22, 2017

4.

Enid Blyton ends the popular series on a somewhat dark note. pic.twitter.com/rmmBXOnomp — Neil (@neilrich75) November 6, 2015

6.

Another exciting adventure from Enid Blyton… pic.twitter.com/CjtwbJlrGL — Nathan Snakehips (@ndmckeown) August 7, 2015

7.

Some of Enid Blyton's later works were quite dark: pic.twitter.com/KK7kYdGfhq — Tracey Walsh (@traceywalshx) October 10, 2015

8.

Towards the end of Enid Blyton’s life, her stories started to take a dark turn. pic.twitter.com/QFQZgpon1U — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) July 7, 2020

9.

Yet another sign that Enid Blyton's Famous Five have taken a turn towards the dark side. pic.twitter.com/k2CWudopjh — New Forest Dog (@NewForestDog) July 7, 2014

10.

Blimey, Enid Blyton's later work was a bit dark, wasn't it? pic.twitter.com/YQO3PdbUsM — Kate Griffin (@griffinkate) February 18, 2014

11.

Late career Enid Blyton was dark. pic.twitter.com/yXlL7ibV3R — Patrick Andelic (@pkandelic) February 3, 2018

12.

Enid Blyton's latest book seems a little dark… https://t.co/kcsPbdhqom — Isaac Ashe (@isaacashe) April 26, 2016

13.

New Enid Blyton reboot sounds a little dark, but I guess these are difficult times. pic.twitter.com/NlqLDrQOIH — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) October 22, 2019

14.

Reboot of Enid Blyton a bit dark https://t.co/VD6IV3CQnz — Miranda Sawyer (@msmirandasawyer) September 28, 2016

