This BBC presenter took a minute to tell the world exactly where the UK is right now and it’s quite the watch

Over on BBC News, journalist Ros Atkins thought he’d take a moment to tell the world exactly where the UK is right now and it’s quite the watch.

I took a minute of our show earlier to try and capture for our viewers around the world the extraordinarily uncertain moment the UK has arrived at. ⁦@BBCWorld⁩ pic.twitter.com/Bt3hweRXxe — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) December 21, 2020

It’s one thing to know this, quite another to have it summed up for you in quite such a brutal and masterly fashion.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went viral on Twitter.

Christ what a summary. https://t.co/aO7miPCd0f — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) December 21, 2020

‘A dank, dark day is matched by profoundly uncertain times’ pic.twitter.com/bc1ZcXKGtk — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) December 21, 2020

This guy should be on the main bulletins. Tells it straight https://t.co/Ab4cnIMlka — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) December 21, 2020

What an eloquent 57 second summary of the roughly 438 news stories engulfing the UK pic.twitter.com/wJIuKLGPVQ — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) December 21, 2020

No nonsense factual reporting. Grim but true. More of this, please. https://t.co/7EZ5Erf6vY — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) December 21, 2020

Imagine getting this preview last Christmas pic.twitter.com/icn5QyBuoX — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) December 22, 2020

‘Grandad. What was it like living through Christmas 2020?’ ‘Well…pic.twitter.com/smjAqq9rNt — The Poke (@ThePoke) December 21, 2020

And if you think the presenter looks familiar it might be because you saw him do this last month, a perfect summary of Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and the unfortunate (hilarious) Four Seasons mix up.

The story of Four Seasons Total Landscaping – with thanks @jeremyrroebuck and colleagues at @PhillyInquirer, plus @washingtonpost. And@_RichardHall who was there. pic.twitter.com/h7QaSx3dv4 — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) November 9, 2020

