This BBC presenter took a minute to tell the world exactly where the UK is right now and it’s quite the watch

Over on BBC News, journalist Ros Atkins thought he’d take a moment to tell the world exactly where the UK is right now and it’s quite the watch.

It’s one thing to know this, quite another to have it summed up for you in quite such a brutal and masterly fashion.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went viral on Twitter.

And if you think the presenter looks familiar it might be because you saw him do this last month, a perfect summary of Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and the unfortunate (hilarious) Four Seasons mix up.

And you can follow @BBCRosAtkins on Twitter here.

READ MORE

Sports commentator Nick Heath’s hilarious commentaries on ‘everyday life’ were simply fabulous

Source Twitter @BBCRosAtkins