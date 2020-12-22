This BBC presenter took a minute to tell the world exactly where the UK is right now and it’s quite the watch
Over on BBC News, journalist Ros Atkins thought he’d take a moment to tell the world exactly where the UK is right now and it’s quite the watch.
I took a minute of our show earlier to try and capture for our viewers around the world the extraordinarily uncertain moment the UK has arrived at. @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/Bt3hweRXxe
— Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) December 21, 2020
It’s one thing to know this, quite another to have it summed up for you in quite such a brutal and masterly fashion.
Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it after the clip went viral on Twitter.
Christ what a summary. https://t.co/aO7miPCd0f
— Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) December 21, 2020
‘A dank, dark day is matched by profoundly uncertain times’ pic.twitter.com/bc1ZcXKGtk
— Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) December 21, 2020
This guy should be on the main bulletins. Tells it straight https://t.co/Ab4cnIMlka
— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) December 21, 2020
What an eloquent 57 second summary of the roughly 438 news stories engulfing the UK pic.twitter.com/wJIuKLGPVQ
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) December 21, 2020
No nonsense factual reporting. Grim but true. More of this, please. https://t.co/7EZ5Erf6vY
— Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) December 21, 2020
Imagine getting this preview last Christmas pic.twitter.com/icn5QyBuoX
— Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) December 22, 2020
‘Grandad. What was it like living through Christmas 2020?’
‘Well…pic.twitter.com/smjAqq9rNt
— The Poke (@ThePoke) December 21, 2020
And if you think the presenter looks familiar it might be because you saw him do this last month, a perfect summary of Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and the unfortunate (hilarious) Four Seasons mix up.
The story of Four Seasons Total Landscaping – with thanks @jeremyrroebuck and colleagues at @PhillyInquirer, plus @washingtonpost. And@_RichardHall who was there. pic.twitter.com/h7QaSx3dv4
— Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) November 9, 2020
And you can follow @BBCRosAtkins on Twitter here.
READ MORE
Sports commentator Nick Heath’s hilarious commentaries on ‘everyday life’ were simply fabulous
Source Twitter @BBCRosAtkins