Twitter’s new alert on Donald Trump’s tweets is making them so much more enjoyable

It’s been a while now since Twitter has been adding a cautionary note to Donald Trump’s tweets informing readers that, you know, he’s probably making it up.

Except now they’ve raised it up a notch and it’s even more satisfying/humiliating (depending on where you are coming from).

Previously they settled for ‘This claim about election fraud is disputed,’ as you might remember. Now they’re doing this.

That’s better.

H/T Indy100