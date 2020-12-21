Twitter’s new alert on Donald Trump’s tweets is making them so much more enjoyable

It’s been a while now since Twitter has been adding a cautionary note to Donald Trump’s tweets informing readers that, you know, he’s probably making it up.

Except now they’ve raised it up a notch and it’s even more satisfying/humiliating (depending on where you are coming from).

Previously they settled for ‘This claim about election fraud is disputed,’ as you might remember. Now they’re doing this.

The lie of the year is that Joe Biden won! Christina Bobb @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

.@senatemajldr and Republican Senators have to get tougher, or you won’t have a Republican Party anymore. We won the Presidential Election, by a lot. FIGHT FOR IT. Don’t let them take it away! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

He didn’t win the Election. He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught. Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don’t be weak fools! https://t.co/d9Bgu8XPIj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

That’s better.

H/T Indy100