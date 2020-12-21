The 50 most important cat tweets of the year

We’ve scoured Twitter for the most important cat tweets 0f 2020 and narrowed them down to 50 of the very best. Check them out and maybe give some of the people who shared them a follow.

Here they are, the most important cat tweets of the year…

1.

obsessed w these pics of my cat trying to eat fake grass pic.twitter.com/CsupUgV99B — cryoflower (@cryoflower) October 6, 2020

2.

THEY ARE SITTING WATCHING THE STORM LIKE THIS?????????

I have perished pic.twitter.com/vmoPj2vjGL — emma patricia (@_ewmma) July 11, 2020

3.

Made the bed, kept cleaning the apartment, realized I hadn’t seen the cat for a little bit and found him like this pic.twitter.com/ohB7CkmYcM — Dani Balenson (@dlbee_) February 16, 2020

4.

oh to be a cat sun bathing on a cart of books pic.twitter.com/Lbgzj6k9bW — mak (@pradarchives) May 15, 2020

5.

My cat just brought home a sword pic.twitter.com/uuOxHLMa0M — Katie (@ZiziFothSi) October 28, 2020

6.

7.

Just accidentally spilled my cat’s food all over the floor and his reaction was…. a lot 😂 pic.twitter.com/xguYNF61qd — Kelly-Leigh Cooper (@kl_coop) October 5, 2020

8.

HE CHARGING UP FOR HIS SPECIAL ATTAC pic.twitter.com/gyWwusHfxh — rico (@dumbricardo) October 8, 2020

9.

This might be the goddamn weirdest cat sleep I’ve encountered this past few months.

Why????? pic.twitter.com/WCorcAn9II — Will 🏴🏳️‍🌈 (@Matarael) August 30, 2020

10.

You guys, my black cat accidentally rolled in sidewalk chalk. pic.twitter.com/0HB0Hjb8v6 — Ian Dorsch (@IanDorsch) April 13, 2020

11.

12.

Nearly had a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/oWFb9kT8hB — i drink good (@aleashuhh) October 6, 2020

13.

my friend got a kitten and this is how he sleeps pic.twitter.com/9N8DXad3Yx — melanie 📸 lemontomato’s bday! ❤️ (@inalemontree) September 14, 2020

14.

what if we kissed…. in the goth-o-lantern bucket……haha just kidding…… unless? pic.twitter.com/N1jRGFulAB — 🦷garbage sprite🦷 new layout!! (@bunniexblood) September 11, 2020

15.

My mom and her cat Hobbes! He just likes sleepin like that pic.twitter.com/LJY2Tf7ZRQ — Olivia Chin Mueller (@ocmillustration) February 16, 2020

16.

17.

I present to you the savoir of the timeline pic.twitter.com/QaBv7z4phb — T (@Tariqkader_) July 31, 2020

18.

Fridge sign of the day. pic.twitter.com/cTMdwgUrgq — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) April 26, 2020

19.

why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? neither harmed- just basking together pic.twitter.com/dvTRHF1Wiy — ditch pony (@molly7anne) April 30, 2020

20.

please look at this picture of my friend’s cat who had to get shaved for surgery pic.twitter.com/RZNPUyXJZX — Ash♀️ (@trashlyn_) September 15, 2020

21.

i seë ur i alsö enjoy eating chickën eäting chicken pic.twitter.com/RSmHKhi753 — pluto (@littleplutoboy) February 26, 2020

22.

23.

24.

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

25.

26.

27.

Today we made our cats a bedroom. pic.twitter.com/CbZpdrK2b4 — Maud Feijt (@MaudFeijt) October 17, 2020

28.

Do you like sleepy cats and books? Well get a load of THIS. pic.twitter.com/H8jYiRA9m8 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) September 19, 2020

29.

here are some cats sleeping amongst books to calm ur heart n nerves for a bit pic.twitter.com/QCaDqCSRuQ — sarah (@heavenbrat) June 5, 2020

30.

he’s having a main character moment pic.twitter.com/BghOzxCovJ — afrah (@goldenberryx) November 28, 2020

31.

it hates the windy beach pic.twitter.com/XjlBtqIeFR — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) October 14, 2020

32.

he has it all but it cost him everything pic.twitter.com/907flOinYh — jim time (@urvillageidiot) August 19, 2020

33.

This cannot be comfortable pic.twitter.com/yUqLhBCWmw — Cap (@JMcFly18) March 8, 2020

34.

35.

all i do is love this cat why does she look like this pic.twitter.com/bzb6zV9LO2 — jade (@BacklineNurse) June 26, 2020

36.

37.

Truth Coming Out of Her Well to Shame Mankind (1896) pic.twitter.com/kKSKb9KtqK — significant bugle (@bicatastrophe) April 28, 2020

38.

These stray cats were spotted occupying the circle marks intended for the implementation of social distancing protocols in front of a store in Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City on Sunday amid enhanced community quarantine. pic.twitter.com/EqOORqCJMa — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) May 13, 2020

39.

Dad can't go to the mosque due to the pandemic, so Tofu accompany him five times a day. pic.twitter.com/2GvhTuXD47 — fahmiツ – buy What Comes After on Steam/Itch pls (@fahmitsu) March 26, 2020

40.

first you must answer his riddles pic.twitter.com/FYNECMtWJU — sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) February 20, 2020

41.

I’m not saying our last cat was big, but here he is on Google Earth. pic.twitter.com/D0muiszPhe — Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) June 14, 2020

42.

they got school tomorrow pic.twitter.com/GBuxLpn0mA — rico (@dumbricardo) September 17, 2020

43.

The Art The Artists pic.twitter.com/cy5VqL2CyO — Emily (@EmiettScribbles) June 26, 2020

44.

The local beloved cat cafe now comes with a muffin disclaimer! pic.twitter.com/3JOjwckNDa — Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) February 22, 2020

45.

i'm so sorry for spamming my kittens but this one screams everytime i leave and she wouldn't let me wash the DISHES SO I HAD TO CARRY HER IN MY JACKET WHILE I DID HOUSEWORK pic.twitter.com/JRhiGnOQfT — a cat wearing a tiny hat (@youthfvlly) March 5, 2020

46.

I photoshopped my cat onto the empire state building pic.twitter.com/Ch8dL0NqjK — Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) June 27, 2020

47.

i have felt for many years that there is nothing more satisfying and correct than a cat with a fish in its mouth pic.twitter.com/j3PtIqezVw — Gravis, Known EIAJ Truther (@gravislizard) June 18, 2020

48.

This is what cat engagement photos would look like. pic.twitter.com/x2MY6pJ1xx — Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) May 6, 2020

49.

want what they have pic.twitter.com/9lg6MyguNn — sarah (@heavenbrat) April 1, 2020

50.

everyone please look at my girlfriend’s cat…he just stands pic.twitter.com/AfUr0sv1tW — 24/7 war in your mind (@yoonogy) September 21, 2020

READ MORE

The 25 funniest Scottish tweets of the year