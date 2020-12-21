The 50 most important cat tweets of the year
We’ve scoured Twitter for the most important cat tweets 0f 2020 and narrowed them down to 50 of the very best. Check them out and maybe give some of the people who shared them a follow.
Here they are, the most important cat tweets of the year…
1.
obsessed w these pics of my cat trying to eat fake grass pic.twitter.com/CsupUgV99B
— cryoflower (@cryoflower) October 6, 2020
2.
THEY ARE SITTING WATCHING THE STORM LIKE THIS?????????
I have perished pic.twitter.com/vmoPj2vjGL
— emma patricia (@_ewmma) July 11, 2020
3.
Made the bed, kept cleaning the apartment, realized I hadn’t seen the cat for a little bit and found him like this pic.twitter.com/ohB7CkmYcM
— Dani Balenson (@dlbee_) February 16, 2020
4.
oh to be a cat sun bathing on a cart of books pic.twitter.com/Lbgzj6k9bW
— mak (@pradarchives) May 15, 2020
5.
My cat just brought home a sword pic.twitter.com/uuOxHLMa0M
— Katie (@ZiziFothSi) October 28, 2020
6.
he's warm pic.twitter.com/Efw1SyEZA1
— Harrison of Piety (@RacistVegeta) October 14, 2020
7.
Just accidentally spilled my cat’s food all over the floor and his reaction was…. a lot 😂 pic.twitter.com/xguYNF61qd
— Kelly-Leigh Cooper (@kl_coop) October 5, 2020
8.
HE CHARGING UP FOR HIS SPECIAL ATTAC pic.twitter.com/gyWwusHfxh
— rico (@dumbricardo) October 8, 2020
9.
This might be the goddamn weirdest cat sleep I’ve encountered this past few months.
Why????? pic.twitter.com/WCorcAn9II
— Will 🏴🏳️🌈 (@Matarael) August 30, 2020
10.
You guys, my black cat accidentally rolled in sidewalk chalk. pic.twitter.com/0HB0Hjb8v6
— Ian Dorsch (@IanDorsch) April 13, 2020
11.
egg thief!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/X3ySQ3zhWp
— kat (@bbykaat) August 16, 2020
12.
Nearly had a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/oWFb9kT8hB
— i drink good (@aleashuhh) October 6, 2020
13.
my friend got a kitten and this is how he sleeps pic.twitter.com/9N8DXad3Yx
— melanie 📸 lemontomato’s bday! ❤️ (@inalemontree) September 14, 2020
14.
what if we kissed…. in the goth-o-lantern bucket……haha just kidding…… unless? pic.twitter.com/N1jRGFulAB
— 🦷garbage sprite🦷 new layout!! (@bunniexblood) September 11, 2020
15.
My mom and her cat Hobbes! He just likes sleepin like that pic.twitter.com/LJY2Tf7ZRQ
— Olivia Chin Mueller (@ocmillustration) February 16, 2020
16.
they r happy pic.twitter.com/Spoo8SBX6g
— sarah (@heavenbrat) June 22, 2020
17.
I present to you the savoir of the timeline pic.twitter.com/QaBv7z4phb
— T (@Tariqkader_) July 31, 2020
18.
Fridge sign of the day. pic.twitter.com/cTMdwgUrgq
— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) April 26, 2020
19.
why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? neither harmed- just basking together pic.twitter.com/dvTRHF1Wiy
— ditch pony (@molly7anne) April 30, 2020
20.
please look at this picture of my friend’s cat who had to get shaved for surgery pic.twitter.com/RZNPUyXJZX
— Ash♀️ (@trashlyn_) September 15, 2020
21.
i seë ur i alsö enjoy eating chickën eäting chicken pic.twitter.com/RSmHKhi753
— pluto (@littleplutoboy) February 26, 2020
22.
— ･*:.｡.･ ･.｡.:*･ (@pinkafloyda) February 17, 2020
23.
— M A C (@miguelcolinart) May 3, 2020
24.
Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1
— Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020
25.
look pic.twitter.com/hoNR2iF5Wm
— ミ☆ (@acuraintegurIs) February 23, 2020
26.
— cats.exe (@catsdotexe) September 25, 2020
27.
Today we made our cats a bedroom. pic.twitter.com/CbZpdrK2b4
— Maud Feijt (@MaudFeijt) October 17, 2020
28.
Do you like sleepy cats and books? Well get a load of THIS. pic.twitter.com/H8jYiRA9m8
— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) September 19, 2020
29.
here are some cats sleeping amongst books to calm ur heart n nerves for a bit pic.twitter.com/QCaDqCSRuQ
— sarah (@heavenbrat) June 5, 2020
30.
he’s having a main character moment pic.twitter.com/BghOzxCovJ
— afrah (@goldenberryx) November 28, 2020
31.
it hates the windy beach pic.twitter.com/XjlBtqIeFR
— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) October 14, 2020
32.
he has it all but it cost him everything pic.twitter.com/907flOinYh
— jim time (@urvillageidiot) August 19, 2020
33.
This cannot be comfortable pic.twitter.com/yUqLhBCWmw
— Cap (@JMcFly18) March 8, 2020
34.
They’re social distancing pic.twitter.com/RAgYOm9N2h
— 😎 (@hijaba_) March 15, 2020
35.
all i do is love this cat why does she look like this pic.twitter.com/bzb6zV9LO2
— jade (@BacklineNurse) June 26, 2020
36.
近所のねこ pic.twitter.com/OMSJsHKgi7
— 佐山智英 (@ijnaoba1927) July 19, 2020
37.
Truth Coming Out of Her Well to Shame Mankind (1896) pic.twitter.com/kKSKb9KtqK
— significant bugle (@bicatastrophe) April 28, 2020
38.
These stray cats were spotted occupying the circle marks intended for the implementation of social distancing protocols in front of a store in Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City on Sunday amid enhanced community quarantine. pic.twitter.com/EqOORqCJMa
— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) May 13, 2020
39.
Dad can't go to the mosque due to the pandemic, so Tofu accompany him five times a day. pic.twitter.com/2GvhTuXD47
— fahmiツ – buy What Comes After on Steam/Itch pls (@fahmitsu) March 26, 2020
40.
first you must answer his riddles pic.twitter.com/FYNECMtWJU
— sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) February 20, 2020
41.
I’m not saying our last cat was big, but here he is on Google Earth. pic.twitter.com/D0muiszPhe
— Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) June 14, 2020
42.
they got school tomorrow pic.twitter.com/GBuxLpn0mA
— rico (@dumbricardo) September 17, 2020
43.
The Art The Artists pic.twitter.com/cy5VqL2CyO
— Emily (@EmiettScribbles) June 26, 2020
44.
The local beloved cat cafe now comes with a muffin disclaimer! pic.twitter.com/3JOjwckNDa
— Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) February 22, 2020
45.
i'm so sorry for spamming my kittens but this one screams everytime i leave and she wouldn't let me wash the DISHES SO I HAD TO CARRY HER IN MY JACKET WHILE I DID HOUSEWORK pic.twitter.com/JRhiGnOQfT
— a cat wearing a tiny hat (@youthfvlly) March 5, 2020
46.
I photoshopped my cat onto the empire state building pic.twitter.com/Ch8dL0NqjK
— Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) June 27, 2020
47.
i have felt for many years that there is nothing more satisfying and correct than a cat with a fish in its mouth pic.twitter.com/j3PtIqezVw
— Gravis, Known EIAJ Truther (@gravislizard) June 18, 2020
48.
This is what cat engagement photos would look like. pic.twitter.com/x2MY6pJ1xx
— Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) May 6, 2020
49.
want what they have pic.twitter.com/9lg6MyguNn
— sarah (@heavenbrat) April 1, 2020
50.
everyone please look at my girlfriend’s cat…he just stands pic.twitter.com/AfUr0sv1tW
— 24/7 war in your mind (@yoonogy) September 21, 2020
