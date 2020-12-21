These kids laughing at a comedy fart during their class Zoom is just fabulous

This clip of a kid’s comedy fart during a Zoom class went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

It’s not just the fart (well, it is) it’s also the brilliant reaction of the kids and their teacher. Here goes …

A huge fart during a kids class Zoom and the whole class, and teacher, finding it hilarious is the joy we all needed. pic.twitter.com/mQVkKi5w8C — Henry Fraser (@henryfraser0) December 20, 2020

Don’t try to pretend you’re not going to watch it again. And just three of the things people were saying about it.

Their laughter is exactly what I needed today 😂 — RedsKitchnDiaries (@KitchnReds) December 20, 2020

Joy is important https://t.co/9VYL1C3ldL — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 20, 2020

Nike shirt kid is having his best day ever 😂 — NoGenderJules☯️♌♎♐⭐🦎 (@teebodiesel) December 20, 2020

And there was an important PS, reports the Wichita Eagle (not a phrase we heard today).

It was a prank by the teacher, Emma Ginder, a third grade teacher in Kansas. Here’s what she said on Facebook.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share. Also, I apologise for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy.”

READ MORE

Andrew Cotter’s hilarious videos with his dogs Olive and Mabel are a total delight – 11 of the best

Source Twitter @henryfraser0 @Dyslexic_aDve