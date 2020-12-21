These kids laughing at a comedy fart during their class Zoom is just fabulous

This clip of a kid’s comedy fart during a Zoom class went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

It’s not just the fart (well, it is) it’s also the brilliant reaction of the kids and their teacher. Here goes …

Don’t try to pretend you’re not going to watch it again. And just three of the things people were saying about it.

And there was an important PS, reports the Wichita Eagle (not a phrase we heard today).

It was a prank by the teacher, Emma Ginder, a third grade teacher in Kansas. Here’s what she said on Facebook.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share. Also, I apologise for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy.”

