A man turned his girlfriend’s sleep talking into artistic poems and it’s a stroke Pulitzer Prize worthy genius

Inspiration can come from a myriad of places and can strike at any time, even while sleeping – however, not usually from the dreams of others… until now.

Over on Twitter, @HarryIsLate shared some Rupi Kaur-esque poetry that was inspired by his girlfriend’s sleeptalking.

my girlfriend talks in her sleep. i've noted them down for weeks, and turned her dreams into rupi kaur poems. pic.twitter.com/Pv3dsflgXQ — Harry Mitchell (@HarryIsLate) December 19, 2020

If you’re unfamiliar with the poetic stylings of Rupi Kaur, the Indian-born Canadian poet rose to fame online with her short visual poetry. Stuff like this…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rupi kaur (@rupikaur_)

Here are Harry’s homages in all their glory:

Others were inspired to share their own experiences with sleep talking partners:

My husband talks in his sleep too so I turn it into story boards using the most unattractive photos I have of him throughout our relationship. Never a dull moment 🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/CPF40rK2Eg — P🦩🌻 (@paigeleaannex) December 20, 2020

My wife sat bolt upright in bed one night & pronounced with some indignation “you can’t call a cat Justin!!” and then just lay back down snoring. — Andy Page (@vonzipperuk) December 20, 2020

I do something similar with my girlfriend when she says something random that doesn’t make sense I find it cute and write it down to make art of later ☺️ pic.twitter.com/L0UNZKWPOs — Crime fighting beaver (@MLG_Corgi) December 20, 2020

Harry’s work was inspired by Twitter user @reb_day, whose housemate turned her Grand Theft Auto ramblings into their own artistic masterpieces.

Oh MY GOD My housemate has just revealed to me that for the past MONTH he’s been taking notes of all the things I say to myself whilst playing GTA … and turning them into Rupi Kaur poems pic.twitter.com/gIEpTvTrEi — Reb Day (@reb_day) September 6, 2020

Who knows where inspiration will strike next?

READ MORE

Sports commentator Nick Heath’s hilarious commentaries on ‘everyday life’ were simply fabulous

Source: @HarryIsLate