A man turned his girlfriend’s sleep talking into artistic poems and it’s a stroke Pulitzer Prize worthy genius

Inspiration can come from a myriad of places and can strike at any time, even while sleeping – however, not usually from the dreams of others… until now.

Over on Twitter, @HarryIsLate shared some Rupi Kaur-esque poetry that was inspired by his girlfriend’s sleeptalking.

If you’re unfamiliar with the poetic stylings of Rupi Kaur, the Indian-born Canadian poet rose to fame online with her short visual poetry. Stuff like this…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by rupi kaur (@rupikaur_)

 

Here are Harry’s homages in all their glory:

Others were inspired to share their own experiences with sleep talking partners:

Harry’s work was inspired by Twitter user @reb_day, whose housemate turned her Grand Theft Auto ramblings into their own artistic masterpieces.

Who knows where inspiration will strike next?

READ MORE

Sports commentator Nick Heath’s hilarious commentaries on ‘everyday life’ were simply fabulous

Source: @HarryIsLate