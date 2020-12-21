This gingerbread trolley problem is the perfect festive food for 2020
Gingerbread can come in many, many forms: there are gingerbread people, traditional gingerbread houses, and now… classic philosophical thought experiments.
Over on Twitter, @ramencult had this mouthwatering (and educational) biscuity creation to share with the world:
gingerbread trolley problem pic.twitter.com/EhIC9eR4zH
— Clara R (@ramencult) December 21, 2020
If you weren’t paying attention in your philosophy class, you may remember the trolley problem from its frequent meme appearances over the years.
This one's a real head-scratcher. pic.twitter.com/f0mUAvCk1K
— Juhana Leinonen (@JuhanaIF) March 24, 2020
i call it "silicon valley" pic.twitter.com/GruJkDhg1z
— Daniel Litt (@littmath) December 19, 2020
PLEASE let this be a normal field trip… pic.twitter.com/m4Wg2y3DIa
— cleb (@clebdotcom) December 14, 2020
Back to the biscuits, here’s what people had to say:
There is no perfect solution to the troll-
“I eat the trolley” https://t.co/G5lK60jNTL
— john stuart yggdrasil 🌳 (@js_thrill) December 21, 2020
In case your holiday season was short on dilemmas. https://t.co/bpJGziJP7i
— Stuart Vyse (@stuartvyse) December 21, 2020
lowkey best part is that the tracks are liquorice https://t.co/UaVYwdNm7S
— Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) December 21, 2020
nice way to sugarcoat it https://t.co/5ApWfQ2U5M
— hardmaru (@hardmaru) December 21, 2020
Who knew that the morals surrounding sacrificing one person to save a larger number could be so tasty?
READ MORE:
A man turned his girlfriend’s sleep talking into artistic poems and it’s a stroke of Pulitzer Prize-worthy genius
Source: @ramencult