This gingerbread trolley problem is the perfect festive food for 2020

Gingerbread can come in many, many forms: there are gingerbread people, traditional gingerbread houses, and now… classic philosophical thought experiments.

Over on Twitter, @ramencult had this mouthwatering (and educational) biscuity creation to share with the world:

If you weren’t paying attention in your philosophy class, you may remember the trolley problem from its frequent meme appearances over the years.

Back to the biscuits, here’s what people had to say:

Who knew that the morals surrounding sacrificing one person to save a larger number could be so tasty?

Source: @ramencult