This gingerbread trolley problem is the perfect festive food for 2020

Gingerbread can come in many, many forms: there are gingerbread people, traditional gingerbread houses, and now… classic philosophical thought experiments.

Over on Twitter, @ramencult had this mouthwatering (and educational) biscuity creation to share with the world:

gingerbread trolley problem pic.twitter.com/EhIC9eR4zH — Clara R (@ramencult) December 21, 2020

If you weren’t paying attention in your philosophy class, you may remember the trolley problem from its frequent meme appearances over the years.

This one's a real head-scratcher. pic.twitter.com/f0mUAvCk1K — Juhana Leinonen (@JuhanaIF) March 24, 2020

i call it "silicon valley" pic.twitter.com/GruJkDhg1z — Daniel Litt (@littmath) December 19, 2020

PLEASE let this be a normal field trip… pic.twitter.com/m4Wg2y3DIa — cleb (@clebdotcom) December 14, 2020

Back to the biscuits, here’s what people had to say:

There is no perfect solution to the troll- “I eat the trolley” https://t.co/G5lK60jNTL — john stuart yggdrasil 🌳 (@js_thrill) December 21, 2020

In case your holiday season was short on dilemmas. https://t.co/bpJGziJP7i — Stuart Vyse (@stuartvyse) December 21, 2020

lowkey best part is that the tracks are liquorice https://t.co/UaVYwdNm7S — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) December 21, 2020

nice way to sugarcoat it https://t.co/5ApWfQ2U5M — hardmaru (@hardmaru) December 21, 2020

Who knew that the morals surrounding sacrificing one person to save a larger number could be so tasty?

Source: @ramencult