This giant xylophone that plays a Bach cantata when a ball rolls across it is the antidote to everything

Just about everything is awful right now – apart from Bill and Oti winning Strictly – so anything that dials down the stress a notch is welcome.

This tweet from Scott Kerr definitely has possibilities.

Enormous xylophone in the woods of Kyushu, Japan plays a Bach tune when a wooden ball rolls down each "key." An impressive piece of engineering. pic.twitter.com/fE0VocHGAy — Scott Kerr (@scott_kerr) December 19, 2020

The xylophone works in much the same fashion as a musical box and plays Bach’s Cantata 147, known as ‘Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring‘.

With more than four and a half million views in less than two days, it’s safe to say that people found the clip engaging, sharing it more than 45,000 times and posting reactions like these:

Humans can still do this… How beautiful and inspiring a feat of both engineering and meditative wonder… https://t.co/syeUCqziDl — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) December 20, 2020

On repeat until the new year. ✨ https://t.co/JY971LnymV — dan levy (@danjlevy) December 20, 2020

This is wonderful! Ya gotta listen to it: https://t.co/SqzFe0eJk7 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 20, 2020

The reminder we need that humans can do amazing things. This is beautiful and an amazing feat of engineering … and somehow mesmerising. — Sarah Jordan (@sarahbjordan) December 20, 2020

Okay, not everyone thought it was amazing.

You cannae get fucking peace and quiet anywhere. https://t.co/TmCeRurz5Q — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) December 20, 2020

The xylophone wasn’t an art installation or a tourist attraction, but the focus of a mobile phone advertisement.

It may be less magical than we first thought, but still …

Watching this is the loveliest minute you can spend today. https://t.co/zayWcFoqOb — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) December 20, 2020

If you fancy seeing how they created the xylophone, you can do that here.

Image Screengrab