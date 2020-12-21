This giant xylophone that plays a Bach cantata when a ball rolls across it is the antidote to everything

Just about everything is awful right now – apart from Bill and Oti winning Strictly – so anything that dials down the stress a notch is welcome.

This tweet from Scott Kerr definitely has possibilities.

The xylophone works in much the same fashion as a musical box and plays Bach’s Cantata 147, known as ‘Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring‘.

With more than four and a half million views in less than two days, it’s safe to say that people found the clip engaging, sharing it more than 45,000 times and posting reactions like these:

Okay, not everyone thought it was amazing.

The xylophone wasn’t an art installation or a tourist attraction, but the focus of a mobile phone advertisement.

It may be less magical than we first thought, but still …

If you fancy seeing how they created the xylophone, you can do that here.

READ MORE

Here’s a relaxing 3 hour video of a tropical beach if today is all a bit too much

Source Scott Kerr Image Screengrab