This giant xylophone that plays a Bach cantata when a ball rolls across it is the antidote to everything
Just about everything is awful right now – apart from Bill and Oti winning Strictly – so anything that dials down the stress a notch is welcome.
This tweet from Scott Kerr definitely has possibilities.
Enormous xylophone in the woods of Kyushu, Japan plays a Bach tune when a wooden ball rolls down each "key." An impressive piece of engineering. pic.twitter.com/fE0VocHGAy
— Scott Kerr (@scott_kerr) December 19, 2020
The xylophone works in much the same fashion as a musical box and plays Bach’s Cantata 147, known as ‘Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring‘.
With more than four and a half million views in less than two days, it’s safe to say that people found the clip engaging, sharing it more than 45,000 times and posting reactions like these:
Humans can still do this… How beautiful and inspiring a feat of both engineering and meditative wonder… https://t.co/syeUCqziDl
— Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) December 20, 2020
On repeat until the new year. ✨ https://t.co/JY971LnymV
— dan levy (@danjlevy) December 20, 2020
This is wonderful! Ya gotta listen to it: https://t.co/SqzFe0eJk7
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 20, 2020
The reminder we need that humans can do amazing things. This is beautiful and an amazing feat of engineering … and somehow mesmerising.
— Sarah Jordan (@sarahbjordan) December 20, 2020
Okay, not everyone thought it was amazing.
You cannae get fucking peace and quiet anywhere. https://t.co/TmCeRurz5Q
— Limmy (@DaftLimmy) December 20, 2020
The xylophone wasn’t an art installation or a tourist attraction, but the focus of a mobile phone advertisement.
It may be less magical than we first thought, but still …
Watching this is the loveliest minute you can spend today. https://t.co/zayWcFoqOb
— Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) December 20, 2020
If you fancy seeing how they created the xylophone, you can do that here.
Source Scott Kerr Image Screengrab