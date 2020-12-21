The 9 funniest takes on how the new Christmas Covid rules will affect Chris Rea

When the news broke that large parts of the South East would be in a kind of lockdown for Christmas, while the rest of the UK was having its five-day festivities reduced to one, the thoughts of Twitter turned selflessly to Chris Rea.

The singer, whose hit song ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ dominates the airwaves every December, had no comment to make, but these reactions did it for him.

1.

Chris Rea's full name is Christmas Rearrangements. — cluedont (@cluedont) December 19, 2020

2.

Chris Rea right now pic.twitter.com/rcUb9C86Gw — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) December 19, 2020

3.

I’ve just seen Chris Rea doing a u-turn on the A1. — Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) December 19, 2020

4.

Good old Chris Rea 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4nTMoAaExI — Kev Stockwell (Stocky) (@Stocky_1984) December 19, 2020

5.

Chris Rea’s Christmas song is now a criminal offence. — #MarcherClaus (@MarcherLord1) December 19, 2020

6.

Chris Rea right now: pic.twitter.com/81mD932m8h — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) December 19, 2020

7.

8.

Live pictures from outside Chris Rea's London residence. pic.twitter.com/gHDI9jIoRj — Chris West (@ChrisWest179) December 19, 2020

9.

Chris Rea on the phone. Very frustrated. — Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) December 20, 2020

It’s not all bad news for Chris, however.

Despite having had ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ banned, Chris Rea is still expected to be No 1 at Christmas with 2020 version of ‘Road to Hell.’ Covid-19: Dover port halts traffic to France for 48 hours – BBC News https://t.co/6lyCRRIq9i — St Martin’s Challenge (@Martin2018St) December 21, 2020

Because it’s Christmas and everything’s a bit rubbish – here’s the man himself.

READ MORE

Bob Mortimer’s story about Chris Rea and an egg in the bath is Would I Lie To You?’s best moment

Source Twitter Image Screengrab, Screengrab