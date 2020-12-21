The 9 funniest takes on how the new Christmas Covid rules will affect Chris Rea

When the news broke that large parts of the South East would be in a kind of lockdown for Christmas, while the rest of the UK was having its five-day festivities reduced to one, the thoughts of Twitter turned selflessly to Chris Rea.

The singer, whose hit song ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ dominates the airwaves every December, had no comment to make, but these reactions did it for him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

It’s not all bad news for Chris, however.

Because it’s Christmas and everything’s a bit rubbish – here’s the man himself.

READ MORE

Bob Mortimer’s story about Chris Rea and an egg in the bath is Would I Lie To You?’s best moment

Source Twitter Image Screengrab, Screengrab