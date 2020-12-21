21 of the best – or worst – suggestions for higher-tier coronavirus restrictions
With the unexpected introduction of Tier 4 to the ‘three-tier system’, people have been wondering what other tiers the government might be keeping up its sleeve – and what they might mean in real terms.
We’ve collected the best so far.
1.
In Tier 5 they beam the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special directly into your brain
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 19, 2020
2.
Wait until you see Tier 5 pic.twitter.com/XaWdyEpuE7
— Pete Firman (@petefirman) December 19, 2020
3.
Tier 8: you’re forced to watch the full 90 mins of Sheffield Wednesday 6 Leeds 0 on repeat #lufc
— Jonny Chick (@jonnychick__) December 19, 2020
4.
tier 7 – public execution on London Bridge for anyone who takes their bins out
— kusuo saiki (@teemiills) December 19, 2020
5.
tier 10 restrictions pic.twitter.com/WK8LmwvjMz
— (@sophiedonny) December 19, 2020
6.
If we go into tier 5 everybody has to be wrapped in clingfilm.
At last. Some good news.
— rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) December 20, 2020
7.
tier 7: the government personally tie your shoe laces together so you can’t walk anywhere
— lewys (@lookingforlewys) December 19, 2020
8.
Tier 5 will be when Police sleep inside your house
— Kam #8🏁 (@Culturecams) December 19, 2020
9.
tier 9: humans are no longer allowed to own bodies pic.twitter.com/uyl7IeBnu1
— zach (@xyzachh) December 19, 2020
10.
tier 7 ur not allowed to open ur eyes only one of them if ur eating but it has to be a substantial meal
— LK (@lyra1k) December 19, 2020
11.
Tier 5 – Boris will personally flog anyone caught going out for more than one jog
— Rick James🪐 (@l3renaissance) December 19, 2020