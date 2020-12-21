21 of the best – or worst – suggestions for higher-tier coronavirus restrictions

With the unexpected introduction of Tier 4 to the ‘three-tier system’, people have been wondering what other tiers the government might be keeping up its sleeve – and what they might mean in real terms.

We’ve collected the best so far.

1.

In Tier 5 they beam the Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special directly into your brain — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 19, 2020

2.

Wait until you see Tier 5 pic.twitter.com/XaWdyEpuE7 — Pete Firman (@petefirman) December 19, 2020

3.

Tier 8: you’re forced to watch the full 90 mins of Sheffield Wednesday 6 Leeds 0 on repeat #lufc — Jonny Chick (@jonnychick__) December 19, 2020

4.

tier 7 – public execution on London Bridge for anyone who takes their bins out — kusuo saiki (@teemiills) December 19, 2020

5.

6.

If we go into tier 5 everybody has to be wrapped in clingfilm. At last. Some good news. — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) December 20, 2020

7.

tier 7: the government personally tie your shoe laces together so you can’t walk anywhere — lewys (@lookingforlewys) December 19, 2020

8.

Tier 5 will be when Police sleep inside your house — Kam #8🏁 (@Culturecams) December 19, 2020

9.

tier 9: humans are no longer allowed to own bodies pic.twitter.com/uyl7IeBnu1 — zach (@xyzachh) December 19, 2020

10.

tier 7 ur not allowed to open ur eyes only one of them if ur eating but it has to be a substantial meal — LK (@lyra1k) December 19, 2020

11.