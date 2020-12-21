31 festive funnies to get you into a Christmasy mood

It says a lot about the funny people of Twitter that they’ve managed to carry on making us laugh throughout the year from Hell.

Yet, that’s exactly what they’ve done – about the coronavirus, about Brexit, about the US election results – and about Christmas.

Here are 31 festive funnies for you to enjoy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Article Pages: 1 2