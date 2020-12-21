There’s only one real contender for ‘Fox News Moment of the Year 2020’

Fox News must be licking its wounds by now, having championed Donald Trump for four years, only for him to lose the election and turn on them for reporting it.

But that hasn’t been their only problem this year – there was also this beautiful miscalculation.

Even Garcetti’s rich white neighbors get it more than he does. pic.twitter.com/jjZp9CEjLb — Unrig LA (@UnrigLA) June 3, 2020

“You have a nation that was built on stolen land, by slaves – those are …the original sins of this country.”

The man they chose to interview about the Black Lives Matter protests around the home of Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti – Andy Goodman – wasn’t from the Fox News audience demographic, and that obviously wasn’t the response they’d have liked.

fuck it he’s the new mayor https://t.co/nbW5mmsRkT — shawn wasabi (@shawnwasabi) June 3, 2020

She ain’t get the answer she was looking for lmao https://t.co/TII4FugExF — Edgar Momplaisir (@edgarmomplaisir) June 3, 2020

THIS IS WHITE PRIVILEGE USED RIGHT! https://t.co/UK5WPzVp36 — UwU Train#OUSTDUTERTENOW (@Skelehe4d) June 4, 2020

It was a proud moment for one viewer.

That’s my fucking Dad. While I wish this reporter was interviewing POC and not looking for soundbites from Boomers… That’s my fucking Dad. https://t.co/ovk10AThyP — Danl (@dj_danl) June 3, 2020

Andy was overwhelmed when his reaction went viral.

I am overwhelmed by all the affirmations for my comments to Fox News during the protest yesterday at the LA Mayor's residence. https://t.co/kj8AVdSMWh Please accept this as thanks for your kind, warm words, and please know I'm reading every one. Keep fighting the good fight. — Andy Goodman (@GoodmanCenter) June 3, 2020

One of 2020’s good guys.

