There’s only one real contender for ‘Fox News Moment of the Year 2020’

Fox News must be licking its wounds by now, having championed Donald Trump for four years, only for him to lose the election and turn on them for reporting it.

But that hasn’t been their only problem this year – there was also this beautiful miscalculation.

“You have a nation that was built on stolen land, by slaves – those are …the original sins of this country.”

The man they chose to interview about the Black Lives Matter protests around the home of Los Angeles Mayor, Eric GarcettiAndy Goodman – wasn’t from the Fox News audience demographic, and that obviously wasn’t the response they’d have liked.

It was a proud moment for one viewer.

Andy was overwhelmed when his reaction went viral.

One of 2020’s good guys.

