Sports commentator Nick Heath’s hilarious commentaries on ‘everyday life’ were simply fabulous

It seems like a long time ago – much longer than nine months, frankly – when sports commentator Nick Heath did this at the start of the lockdown.

In the absence of any live sport back then, Nick offered up some commentary on everyday stuff that he saw out and about and shared the videos on Twitter.

It was an early lockdown highlight and if you didn’t see any of these you’re in for a treat. And if you did, well enjoy them again, because they’re brilliant.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

There was this PS from Nick.

You can follow Nick over on Twitter here and find him on YouTube over here.

And he’s got a book too, Cocktails and Quiztales by Nick Heath and the #NicksPubQuiz crew.


READ MORE

Andrew Cotter’s hilarious Olive and Mabel videos were a 2020 highlight – 11 of the best

Source @nickheathsport