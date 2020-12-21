Sports commentator Nick Heath’s hilarious commentaries on ‘everyday life’ were simply fabulous

It seems like a long time ago – much longer than nine months, frankly – when sports commentator Nick Heath did this at the start of the lockdown.

In the absence of any live sport back then, Nick offered up some commentary on everyday stuff that he saw out and about and shared the videos on Twitter.

It was an early lockdown highlight and if you didn’t see any of these you’re in for a treat. And if you did, well enjoy them again, because they’re brilliant.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Find A Brunette A Seat With The Blonde Girls Qualifier.#LiveCommentary #LifeCommentary Getting tenuous now. pic.twitter.com/XEyrvBxPIR — Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 18, 2020

8.

There was this PS from Nick.

Glad I've entertained a few this arvo with my old Barry-Davies-cum-Alan-Partridge commentary style larfs. I do try and do it properly most of the time. Fond memories of calling the game of the @Womens6Nations when the world was a very different place. https://t.co/1BQABbTnNb — Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 17, 2020

You can follow Nick over on Twitter here and find him on YouTube over here.

And he’s got a book too, Cocktails and Quiztales by Nick Heath and the #NicksPubQuiz crew.



