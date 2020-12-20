Thousands flooded out of London ahead of Tier 4 restrictions – the only 5 responses you need

As the news broke that much of London and the South East would be entering the new Tier 4 – which is effectively lockdown – at midnight on Saturday, vast crowds rushed to catch trains away from the area.

Last train out of Saigon. Queue at St Pancras as we wait to board the Leeds bound train. pic.twitter.com/cFDBDNnYFC — Harriet Clugston (@HarrietClugston) December 19, 2020

“A lot of people are trying to escape before midnight so that they can see their families.” As Christmas approaches, Londoners were busy catching trains to elsewhere Saturday evening in a race against newly announced Tier 4 travel restrictions pic.twitter.com/vqr9M0UGQg — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 19, 2020

People weren’t without sympathy for the travellers, in spite of the very real likelihood that they would spread the new and more virulent strain of Covid-19 further from its current stronghold in the South East.

I understand why but 😱 https://t.co/paUbikeVkt — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) December 19, 2020

Most people …

These responses say it all.

1.

Just outstanding work from the government here. Instead of saying “don’t go home for Christmas” earlier people are now sausaging themselves onto trains in a way which will likely cause a few deaths at the very least. https://t.co/YBVQnSqgTf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 19, 2020

2.

If Johnson is really worried about stopping the spread of the new Covid19 strain, why has he given heavily infected Londoners seven hours to pack their bags, and get a train to other parts of the country? Why didn't he introduce Tier 4 immediately? — I Am Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) December 19, 2020

3.

This is a scene from the middle of the disaster movie, just before one where scientists are looking horrified and start phoning their own relatives. https://t.co/BrXE8nImgN — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) December 19, 2020

4.

So remember, Tier 4 means that Londoners should unpack their bags, stay home and do not leave the area…#tier4 #london pic.twitter.com/UVfCaAsREj — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 19, 2020

5.

Discreetly catching the last train out of tier 4 pic.twitter.com/YV9kfcgCZH — Paul (@bingowings14) December 19, 2020

As he so often does, author Jim Felton found the perfect analogy for the situation.

Boris Johnson controlling the new variant by cramming it onto outbound trains pic.twitter.com/vLlyRBpQr1 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 20, 2020

