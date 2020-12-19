The US Space Force will be known as ‘Guardians’ and these 13 takedowns are out of this world

As if it hadn’t heaped enough embarrassment on itself already, the United States ‘Space Force’ has come up with a new name for itself.

And if you thought Space Force was bad, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

Not only that, they kept on doubling down.

The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, “Guardians of the High Frontier.” — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

And if you think a lot of people immediately thought of Guardians of the Galaxy, you’d be right.

But that wasn’t all they had to say. Here are our favourites.

1.

please join my christian laser tag team https://t.co/yRQuqMYtzx — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) December 18, 2020

2.

I'm starting to think this isn't a joke https://t.co/XqVqr0ggWO — Rebekah Jones, MS, GISP (@GeoRebekah) December 19, 2020

3.

At what point is this space organization that’s never going to space and has the Star Trek logo and a name nicked from Marvel going to admit that you just like playing dress up — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 18, 2020

4.

We are the most embarrassing country in the world https://t.co/QifgsErqCy — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 18, 2020

5.

It took you a year to come up with a Star Trek logo and a Marvel name? Was your backup the Go-go Gadget Galactics or something? — David Robinson (@daverobinsonme) December 18, 2020

6.

“Space professionals” really, really makes me want to see a TV show about space amateurs doing it at the weekends https://t.co/lfXPyejS2d — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 18, 2020

7.

Fuck yeah this is dumb as shit hell yessssss! https://t.co/G9jp0tT9mU — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) December 18, 2020

8.

It’s strange that we found money for the Guardians of the Galaxy, but nothing for food or rent for hungry, evicted Americans. 🤔 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) December 18, 2020

9.

The Yanks are off their tits mate. https://t.co/a4TE7iOqtq — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) December 19, 2020

10.

They realized there were “some issues” with their first name choice: pic.twitter.com/NW7BtncfqP — Tom Mallory (@tom_mallory) December 18, 2020

11.

"space professionals" is one of the funniest things i've ever seen https://t.co/5RTthzhbR8 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 18, 2020

12.

In response to the Space Force’s somewhat dramatic “Guardians,” the post office will henceforth be calling their mail deliverers the “Lettorian Guard.” — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) December 19, 2020

13.

Congrats, Guardians – everything about this is funny! https://t.co/DtHB2atLQY — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 18, 2020

Source Twitter @SpaceForceDoD