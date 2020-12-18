‘Why does Matt Hancock sit down like Woody in Toy Story’ is 2020’s greatest spot

It’s just over a year since this Matt Hancock clip went viral, a video of him being ‘totally normal’ with a woman which you will no doubt remember.

Why does Matt Hancock sit down like Woody in Toy Story when a human enters the room pic.twitter.com/uJOrAWJiTU — Calgie (@christiancalgie) December 17, 2020

Now another Matt Hancock clip has gone viral, and it is surely 2020’s greatest spot, by @christiancalgie over on Twitter.

He does, he really does.

When I say I YELPED https://t.co/P2se2fNHQQ — jack rem x (@jackremmington) December 17, 2020

I can’t un see this 🤣😭 https://t.co/qxuzQKHT6E — Alice (@Aliceliveing_) December 17, 2020

This is as mesmerising as it is peculiar. https://t.co/dnBOlQvpU8 — Standard Issue (@StandardIssueUK) December 17, 2020

everyday we are presented with a new video to show us how weird this man is. https://t.co/Gh8DIgrkft — vic (@victoriasanusi) December 17, 2020

🎶You've got a friend in me🎶 pic.twitter.com/BQtAITLIDO — Burnside (@BurnsideNotTosh) December 17, 2020

Source Twitter @christiancalgie