‘Why does Matt Hancock sit down like Woody in Toy Story’ is 2020’s greatest spot
It’s just over a year since this Matt Hancock clip went viral, a video of him being ‘totally normal’ with a woman which you will no doubt remember.
Why does Matt Hancock sit down like Woody in Toy Story when a human enters the room pic.twitter.com/uJOrAWJiTU
— Calgie (@christiancalgie) December 17, 2020
Now another Matt Hancock clip has gone viral, and it is surely 2020’s greatest spot, by @christiancalgie over on Twitter.
Why does Matt Hancock sit down like Woody in Toy Story when a human enters the room pic.twitter.com/uJOrAWJiTU
— Calgie (@christiancalgie) December 17, 2020
He does, he really does.
When I say I YELPED https://t.co/P2se2fNHQQ
— jack rem x (@jackremmington) December 17, 2020
I can’t un see this 🤣😭 https://t.co/qxuzQKHT6E
— Alice (@Aliceliveing_) December 17, 2020
Can’t. Stop. Watching. https://t.co/VadPKSSx3p
— Alistair Petrie (@alistairpetrie) December 17, 2020
This is as mesmerising as it is peculiar. https://t.co/dnBOlQvpU8
— Standard Issue (@StandardIssueUK) December 17, 2020
everyday we are presented with a new video to show us how weird this man is. https://t.co/Gh8DIgrkft
— vic (@victoriasanusi) December 17, 2020
🎶You've got a friend in me🎶 pic.twitter.com/BQtAITLIDO
— Burnside (@BurnsideNotTosh) December 17, 2020
READ MORE
This hilarious Donald Trump video is the perfect farewell to the so-called president
Source Twitter @christiancalgie