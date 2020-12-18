‘Why does Matt Hancock sit down like Woody in Toy Story’ is 2020’s greatest spot

It’s just over a year since this Matt Hancock clip went viral, a video of him being ‘totally normal’ with a woman which you will no doubt remember.

Now another Matt Hancock clip has gone viral, and it is surely 2020’s greatest spot, by @christiancalgie over on Twitter.

He does, he really does.

Source Twitter @christiancalgie