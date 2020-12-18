Someone shared their ‘Mariah Carey’ Christmas decoration and the singer had the brutal final word

Over on Twitter @kyletblaine was very excited by his Mariah Carey Christmas decoration, so much so that he took the time to share it on Twitter.

My husband and I exchange ornaments every year and this year he got me @MariahCarey which is very festive! pic.twitter.com/ovzQwe8tG6 — Kyle Blaine (@kyletblaine) December 17, 2020

And it’s fair to say that people had thoughts, not entirely positive.

But the best response surely came from the singer herself.

This is… Not approved (But it's the thought that counts) https://t.co/wMAOBQ2BgS — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 17, 2020

It’s all about the eye. Well, mostly.

what's with the eyes pls pic.twitter.com/MMr99Dbceq — blue (@dojakyle) December 17, 2020

Not that you’d know it from the advert …

the way it's advertised HELP pic.twitter.com/GXnLo1BWOE — brian (@BrianHuffman) December 17, 2020

Still, it could have been worse.

And what about this one ? pic.twitter.com/STYRd0cRSF — លេអា (@sugarwth777_) December 17, 2020

Altogether now …

