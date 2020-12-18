Someone shared their ‘Mariah Carey’ Christmas decoration and the singer had the brutal final word
Over on Twitter @kyletblaine was very excited by his Mariah Carey Christmas decoration, so much so that he took the time to share it on Twitter.
My husband and I exchange ornaments every year and this year he got me @MariahCarey which is very festive! pic.twitter.com/ovzQwe8tG6
— Kyle Blaine (@kyletblaine) December 17, 2020
And it’s fair to say that people had thoughts, not entirely positive.
HER FACE OMG pic.twitter.com/S3utjthbzX
— (@SickaThanUrAvg) December 17, 2020
— WomenAreTheMajority (@Only1NatHere) December 17, 2020
But the best response surely came from the singer herself.
This is… Not approved
(But it's the thought that counts) https://t.co/wMAOBQ2BgS
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 17, 2020
It’s all about the eye. Well, mostly.
what's with the eyes pls pic.twitter.com/MMr99Dbceq
— blue (@dojakyle) December 17, 2020
Not that you’d know it from the advert …
the way it's advertised HELP pic.twitter.com/GXnLo1BWOE
— brian (@BrianHuffman) December 17, 2020
Still, it could have been worse.
And what about this one ? pic.twitter.com/STYRd0cRSF
— លេអា (@sugarwth777_) December 17, 2020
Altogether now …
