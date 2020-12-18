Jacob Rees-Mogg attacked UNICEF for feeding hungry British children – 9 scathing responses

Although not top of anyone’s list of suggestions for Philanthropist of the Year, Jacob Rees-Mogg seems to have embraced his inner Ebenezer Scrooge with a recent comment in the House of Commons.

After Labour’s Zarah Sultana brought up the shocking issue of UNICEF finding it necessary to give the UK a grant to feed poor children in London, he took a swipe at the United Nation’s Children’s fund.

Full clip here 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/UjOQt8jTRs — Rob Powell (@robpowellnews) December 17, 2020

“Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?”

He went further, using a report about the armed kidnap of children in Nigeria to rail about UNICEF again, leading Zarah Sultana to post this.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has doubled-down, now calling UNICEF feeding hungry children in Britain "faffing around". His net worth is reportedly in excess of £100 million. He and his party know nothing about the lives of the working class. Utterly revolting. https://t.co/ynoTz054WL — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) December 17, 2020

Angela Rayner added her disgust at his attitude.

Jacob Rees-Mogg says that @UNICEF should be ashamed of itself for stepping in to feed hungry children in Britain. I say @Jacob_Rees_Mogg @BorisJohnson @RishiSunak and the rest of the government shoud be ashamed of themselves for letting children go hungry. — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) December 17, 2020

She wasn’t the only one. His statement caused him to be a hot topic on Twitter for hours, with the word ‘Dickensian’ cropping up enough to make the trends list – and not in a good way.

Shameful: • feeding hungry children Not shameful: • being a frock-coated Dickensian shithouse who has strived to create the conditions where it’s necessary for charitable organisations to feed hungry children in one of the world’s richest countrieshttps://t.co/aF6au2pzZ8 — 🏳️‍🌈 Mary ChristMax 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) December 17, 2020

Here are some more of the most scathing reactions.

1.

Man who said the victims of Grenfell lacked common sense for not ignoring the instructions of the fire brigade says Unicef "should be ashamed of themselves" for feeding starving kidspic.twitter.com/vFseMCeuRV — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 17, 2020

2.

Seriously though charities have got to stop showing off and feeding starving children. https://t.co/BQx4Y6WpeT — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) December 17, 2020

3.

Like Johnson and Farage, Rees-Mogg owes his political position to the media, who thought he was colourful and interesting and funny, so gave him a massive platform.

In reality, he's just a cruel, sheltered, pompous arse. https://t.co/BCa0qlRS1q — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) December 17, 2020

4.

UNICEF isn't playing politics, it's feeding kids who are starving.

Jacob Rees-Mogg isn't feeding kids who are starving, he's playing politics. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) December 17, 2020

5.

Jacob Rees-Mogg latest. NOT SHAMEFUL:

◾️Putting millions into tax havens to avoid paying tax

◾️Opening funds in Ireland to avoid fallout from Brexit you backed

◾️Saying Grenfell victims lacked common sense

◾️Voting not to feed hungry kids SHAMEFUL:

◾️Trying to feed hungry kids — David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 17, 2020

6.

I see Jacob Rees Mogg is furious poor people aren't being left to die again. — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) December 17, 2020

7.

beneath the caricature of Jacob Rees-Mogg as some kind of haunted evil Victorian Scrooge type character lies something much worse pic.twitter.com/LAKQdJpTIu — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) December 17, 2020

8.

if only the government could 'play politics' like UNICEF and feed British children and those families in working poverty but, alas, that would, alas, be 'playing politics' — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) December 17, 2020

9.

Jacob Rees Mogg, with all due respect, should fuck entirely off. https://t.co/eEq7ihk8h7 — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) December 17, 2020

Otto English shared this logical conclusion.

If Jacob Rees-Mogg had been kicking around Judaea in the 1st century, he'd have been berating Jesus for feeding the 5,000 and healing the sick. — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 17, 2020

Source Rob Powell