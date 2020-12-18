How do you weigh a koala? No, it’s not a cracker joke

This might be the cutest picture you’ll see today, whilst also giving you the answer to a question that would have nagged at you if you’d ever considered it.

If you've ever wondered the best way to weigh a koala, this is the ingenious solution used by the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park and the Kangaroo Island Koala Rescue Centre. pic.twitter.com/Q3df8lGfr8 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 17, 2020

Twitter knows a good thing when it sees it – as these reactions show.

THIS is the news we need. https://t.co/7TeS1rg72S — Jennifer Maslin (@JenniferMaslin) December 17, 2020

Wonder? It used to keep me up at night. 🤣 https://t.co/vrhbnV0NgO — Mark Blackmore (@DimExcuses) December 17, 2020

Probably the best koala – weighing photo you'll see today. https://t.co/0eBqgTIq27 — Duille (@DuilleDesign) December 17, 2020

I've got the same set-up in the bathroom. — Rob Thomas (@RobThom04350374) December 17, 2020

Now …how do they weigh a kangaroo?

