How do you weigh a koala? No, it’s not a cracker joke

This might be the cutest picture you’ll see today, whilst also giving you the answer to a question that would have nagged at you if you’d ever considered it.

Twitter knows a good thing when it sees it – as these reactions show.

Now …how do they weigh a kangaroo?

