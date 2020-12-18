Our 14 favourite funny reactions to the news that Mrs Brown’s Boys will be around for years

Forget Marmite – Mrs Brown’s Boys is the real “love it or hate it” thing dividing the nation.

Mrs Brown's Boys is a rare thing. I can't think of another sitcom that engenders such extreme, polar opposite reactions. People appear to think it's either the funniest thing they've ever seen, or they'd be willing to join a terror organisation to ensure its cancellation. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) December 17, 2020

Brendan O’Carroll‘s sitcom ran for years in theatres before hitting the screens, wins awards all the time and keeps getting commissioned – yet it’s almost impossible to find anyone with a good word to say about it. They must be out there somewhere.

On Thursday, there was news about the show’s future.

Mrs Brown’s Boys will air until at least 2026 https://t.co/zhpMSPKLWq — The Independent (@Independent) December 17, 2020

It got very much the reaction you’d expect.

1.

Dear Santa Kill me Love, Russ https://t.co/NzBLHguIkC — Russ (@RussInCheshire) December 17, 2020

2.

we don't deserve the vaccine https://t.co/13LNVUiBkM — shon faye. (@shonfaye) December 17, 2020

3.

And you wonder why aliens keep a wide berth. https://t.co/vOaP9ghWHE — Count Binface (@CountBinface) December 17, 2020

4.

Sod it, have a big Christmas orgy and refuse the vaccine. In fact, destroy the vaccines. https://t.co/rcMFG6i3ti — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) December 17, 2020

5.

6.

Turns out the pandemic wasn't the worst thing to happen in 2020. https://t.co/RcANRMs8ds — OnlyHans Gruber (@misslucyp) December 17, 2020

7.

Everyone: we don’t watch Mrs Brown’s Boys BBC: *airs it for another 5 years* https://t.co/00VW5cQ7ko pic.twitter.com/VhMyDKj4YD — Claudia (@BeeClaudia00) December 17, 2020





8.

I'd rather trap my Bollocks in an egg slicer https://t.co/XYqYrCsPbC — Cidrufdiamond 🇬🇧🇵🇹🇮🇱 (@arbronsious) December 17, 2020

9.

Final fucking nail in the 2020's. https://t.co/A55wE953Tl — Burnside (@BurnsideNotTosh) December 17, 2020

10.

I was going to get up but saw this so I might stay in bed for another six years, give or take. https://t.co/4bYhky1jdn — christmas eve (@eve_moriarty) December 17, 2020

11.

have we not suffered enough? https://t.co/VTeOokIgZ8 — jake (@jakemilligan_) December 17, 2020

12.

Joking aside, I love that our shared hatred of Mrs Brown's Boys brings so many of us together. — (((Sigourney Beaver))) (@sigourneybeaver) December 17, 2020

13.

BREAKING: Super Army Soldiers from #RAFLuton will be taking the lead in fighting the so called comedy show as part of The War Against Terrible Television! #OperationTWATT https://t.co/yeH5sgbroy pic.twitter.com/jyUiNf5oIO — RAF_Luton (@RAF_Luton) December 16, 2020

14.

This feels like a threat https://t.co/sU1WuWeOAA — Tanya Reynolds (@RightEyeReynolz) December 16, 2020

Alex Dale gave us food for thought.

If he could negotiate this unreasonable deal what could he do with an EU free trade agreement? https://t.co/mBZChGdPy2 — Alex Dale (@typofoto) December 17, 2020

Anybody know Brendan O’Carroll’s number?

