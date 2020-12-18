The 25 funniest tweets of the week
Every week, we scour Twitter for the funniest tweets we can find and narrow them down to 25 of the very best. Check them out and maybe give some of the people who wrote them a follow.
Here they are, the best tweets we’ve seen this week…
1.
Chess nuts boasting in an open foyer pic.twitter.com/ULUdXsEbL9
— Tom Button (@tombutton) December 14, 2020
2.
dolly parton could’ve designed the tesla but elon musk couldn’t have written jolene https://t.co/0DDRDlMmLz
— anthony (@woundedworIds) December 15, 2020
3.
Nice try aliens pic.twitter.com/b2j9SHNM0R
— Matt Mastracci 🤖 (@mmastrac) December 14, 2020
4.
that scene in doctor who where the doctor brings vincent van gogh to a 21st century exhibition of his work except he takes t.s. eliot to a screening of cats (2019)
— aIison (@aIisoooon) December 11, 2020
5.
Whenever I watch that Lindt advert on TV pic.twitter.com/lgbpdfs24B
— Laura (@fairycakes) December 13, 2020
6.
i saw mommy kissing santa clause now they're going to bed and my stomach is sick and it's all in my head but she's touching his chest now
— zach silberberg (for hire) (@zachsilberberg) December 12, 2020
7.
Strong argument to be made that this was the most iconic photo taken in the last decade pic.twitter.com/vctXROLPkM
— Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) December 14, 2020
8.
That’s a shame. She loves bread. https://t.co/7l7OfvRSBI
— Phil Wang (@PhilNWang) December 15, 2020
9.
me too he’s not special pic.twitter.com/i3SnvD8fuP
— anja (@internetanja) December 15, 2020
10.
they finally cracked the zodiac cipher pic.twitter.com/Jjgqw6UU6T
— COLiN BURGESS (@Colinoscopy) December 12, 2020
11.
Big Bird is too large not to be carnivorous
— 🌙🍂Desert Prophet🍂🌙 (@camillagluh) December 12, 2020
12.
working at the office. working at home. pic.twitter.com/UEumxkOHVv
— 🎄🎁mr. dr. xmas einstürzende neubøltôn Ph.D🇮🇹👑 (@AmbJohnBoIton) December 15, 2020
13.
Me: i have a headache
WebMD: and it’ll be your last
— Uncle Jay💙 (@YRN_Jay15) December 16, 2020
14.
every time an actor does an interview about how they gained weight for a role they're like "honestly I just ate absolute nasty disgusting garbage for a month straight" and then they go on to describe my normal diet that I've been eating for 31 years
— Rachel Wenitsky (@RachelWenitsky) December 17, 2020
15.
reject embrace
modernity tradition pic.twitter.com/QUEOoJrOWx
— rip zeph (@zephanijong) December 16, 2020
16.
Me My dog doing
literally anything pic.twitter.com/mc4hp5kfyy
— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) December 16, 2020
17.
My new business cards just arrived. pic.twitter.com/n961x5PyZL
— Alex Taylor (@38percentsure) December 11, 2020
18.
i hate toasters so much why can't u just raise the finished toast in a more calm manner
— jame (@video_jame) December 15, 2020
19.
— big dumb idiot (@drunkenoprah) December 15, 2020
20.
Did anyone else just get this? pic.twitter.com/LICPqacdbB
— Cassie (@Cassiesmyth) December 17, 2020
21.
our gift to you today is our fav tweet of 2020 pic.twitter.com/39lVj6NmLm
— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 13, 2020
22.
me in 2020:
how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/gdT4DvdUtu
— Feliz NaviZad ⛰☕️ 🧙♂️ (@perlhack) December 17, 2020
23.
it is getting harder to tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen and pour myself a cup of ambition
— sam (she/her) (@vegetariangoth) December 16, 2020
24.
The Queen’s Gambit is really great and I’m also pretty sure it holds the record for Love Scene Involving Characters With The Most Different Eyeball Spacings pic.twitter.com/0oJCvB1HNp
— Regional Expert (@SortaBad) December 14, 2020
25.
you’ve heard of cliffhangers, now get ready
— anja (@internetanja) December 14, 2020
