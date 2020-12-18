14 scathing responses to Congress’s proposed $600 stimulus checks
Nine months after Americans received their first stimulus check, Congress is inching closer to passing a new coronavirus aid package. The package is believed to include a second round of stimulus checks at a rate of $600 each, half of the previous amount.
Another round of payments could be around $600 to $700, down from the $1,200 sums Congress authorized with the first payments in the spring. https://t.co/yV3xoB93Ik
— CNBC (@CNBC) December 17, 2020
Needless to say, many aren’t happy and are voicing concerns over the one-time payment not being enough to assist through the ongoing pandemic.
Here are the only 14 reactions you need:
1.
Which half of your rent are you going to spend your stimulus check on?
— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) December 17, 2020
2.
For the next stimulus check, you need to sell a certain amount of these chocolates to get it pic.twitter.com/DlMqiKqBzM
— Joe (@mojoejoejoemtz) December 17, 2020
3.
don’t worry y’all, financial planners are here to offer advice on how to stretch that $600 stimulus check
• add it to your emergency fund
• don’t be poor
• pay down credit card debt
• don’t buy lavish items like toilet paper or food
• seriously, just stop being poor
— Laurazepam (@andlikelaura) December 17, 2020
4.
congress cutting those $600 stimulus checks pic.twitter.com/0EmWz56N4B
— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) December 18, 2020
5.
The next stimulus check is gonna be members of congress clapping from their windows
— Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) December 18, 2020
6.
us government pandemic stimulus checks pic.twitter.com/C1NKcwnYHQ
— moisturous breezy (@moistbreezy) December 18, 2020
7.
Fucking $600 stimulus checks. Why not just throw $5 in quarters on the ground and make me pick them up while you laugh
— The Honorable bЯyan (@murderxbryan) December 17, 2020
8.
The next stimulus check is a $200 giftcard to Blockbuster
— ₦Î₵₭ (@_NickMartinez) December 17, 2020
9.
BREAKING: Congress has just announced that instead of a stimulus check, every citizen gets an extra hour in the ball pit. pic.twitter.com/eAhZaHjkg5
— Jtenzah is doin' o.k. (@JTenzah) December 17, 2020
10.
cut out the middleman and just give us a ps5 as the stimulus check
— everett byram (@rad_milk) December 17, 2020
11.
$600 stimulus check inbound to help you pay 9 months of back rent pic.twitter.com/bQobl9kTHA
— 🎅❄️A Christmas Carlo🎄🎁 (@yesthatCarlo) December 16, 2020
12.
$600 is enough for a stimulus check and $15 is too high for minimum wage. I also haven’t paid attention to the economy since 1960 and bought a house for $17 in 1962.
— Joey⚡️ (@joeygllghr) December 17, 2020
13.
The $600 stimulus check pic.twitter.com/dbCZCZREIX
— Joy Kudia (@kudya_not) December 17, 2020
14.
next stimulus check is gonna be a new U2 album downloaded on our phones without our consent
— jewels 💎 (@smokeyrgreens) December 17, 2020
