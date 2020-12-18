14 scathing responses to Congress’s proposed $600 stimulus checks

Nine months after Americans received their first stimulus check, Congress is inching closer to passing a new coronavirus aid package. The package is believed to include a second round of stimulus checks at a rate of $600 each, half of the previous amount.

Needless to say, many aren’t happy and are voicing concerns over the one-time payment not being enough to assist through the ongoing pandemic.

Here are the only 14 reactions you need:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

READ MORE

This hilarious Donald Trump video is the perfect farewell to the so-called president