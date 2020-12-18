14 scathing responses to Congress’s proposed $600 stimulus checks

Nine months after Americans received their first stimulus check, Congress is inching closer to passing a new coronavirus aid package. The package is believed to include a second round of stimulus checks at a rate of $600 each, half of the previous amount.

Another round of payments could be around $600 to $700, down from the $1,200 sums Congress authorized with the first payments in the spring. https://t.co/yV3xoB93Ik — CNBC (@CNBC) December 17, 2020

Needless to say, many aren’t happy and are voicing concerns over the one-time payment not being enough to assist through the ongoing pandemic.

Here are the only 14 reactions you need:

1.

Which half of your rent are you going to spend your stimulus check on? — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) December 17, 2020

2.

For the next stimulus check, you need to sell a certain amount of these chocolates to get it pic.twitter.com/DlMqiKqBzM — Joe (@mojoejoejoemtz) December 17, 2020

3.

don’t worry y’all, financial planners are here to offer advice on how to stretch that $600 stimulus check • add it to your emergency fund

• don’t be poor

• pay down credit card debt

• don’t buy lavish items like toilet paper or food

• seriously, just stop being poor — Laurazepam (@andlikelaura) December 17, 2020

4.

congress cutting those $600 stimulus checks pic.twitter.com/0EmWz56N4B — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) December 18, 2020

5.

The next stimulus check is gonna be members of congress clapping from their windows — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) December 18, 2020

6.

us government pandemic stimulus checks pic.twitter.com/C1NKcwnYHQ — moisturous breezy (@moistbreezy) December 18, 2020

7.

Fucking $600 stimulus checks. Why not just throw $5 in quarters on the ground and make me pick them up while you laugh — The Honorable bЯyan (@murderxbryan) December 17, 2020

8.

The next stimulus check is a $200 giftcard to Blockbuster — ₦Î₵₭ (@_NickMartinez) December 17, 2020

9.

BREAKING: Congress has just announced that instead of a stimulus check, every citizen gets an extra hour in the ball pit. pic.twitter.com/eAhZaHjkg5 — Jtenzah is doin' o.k. (@JTenzah) December 17, 2020

10.

cut out the middleman and just give us a ps5 as the stimulus check — everett byram (@rad_milk) December 17, 2020

11.

$600 stimulus check inbound to help you pay 9 months of back rent pic.twitter.com/bQobl9kTHA — 🎅❄️A Christmas Carlo🎄🎁 (@yesthatCarlo) December 16, 2020

12.

$600 is enough for a stimulus check and $15 is too high for minimum wage. I also haven’t paid attention to the economy since 1960 and bought a house for $17 in 1962. — Joey⚡️ (@joeygllghr) December 17, 2020

13.

The $600 stimulus check pic.twitter.com/dbCZCZREIX — Joy Kudia (@kudya_not) December 17, 2020

14.

next stimulus check is gonna be a new U2 album downloaded on our phones without our consent — jewels 💎 (@smokeyrgreens) December 17, 2020

